AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho interested in signing Real Madrid star - Report 

According to El Nacional, Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez to AS Roma.

The Spanish defender has been a mainstay at the heart of Los Blancos' defense since joining the club in 2013. He has played 278 games for the club in his career.

Nacho hasn't always been an undisputed starter for the club. However, his versatility and ability to play in multiple positions across the defense make him a great option to have.

The Spanish defender, however, has struggled for minutes so far this campaign. Antonio Rudiger's arrival from Chelsea has pushed Nacho further down the pecking order. He has made only three appearances for the club so far this campaign.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has set his sights on the defender. The Portuguese coach is interested in bringing the player to AS Roma. Mourinho's side are currently placed sixth in Serie A with 16 points from eight games.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacted to his team's draw against Osasuna

Real Madrid CF vs. CA Osasuna - LaLiga Santander.

Real Madrid's 100% winning start to their campaign came to an end as they could only manage a draw against Osasuna on 3 October at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Jr. gave the hosts the lead late in the first half before Kike Garcia was able to bring his team level early in the second half. Karim Benzema missed a penalty as he returned to action for Los Blancos. Osasuna were reduced to 10 men as David Garcia was sent off.

While talking to the media after the game, here's what Carlo Ancelotti said about Benzema (via madriduniversal.com):

“It has not been his best game, but obviously he is not so fresh and he needs to work. He hasn’t played for a month. Benzema is the best penalty taker in the squad. He scored an important one vs. City last season and this won’t change.”

While further reflecting on the result, he added:

"We conceded two shots and didn’t play at a high rhythm. But we deserved to win. Tonight’s game wasn’t good but it happens, it’s a long season. Now we will start a new winning streak. The players are sad because we didn’t win. This is the reason why won titles last season. We’re not happy with this draw."

