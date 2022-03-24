"As of today" - Fabrizio Romano provides encouraging update for Liverpool fans about Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has no intentions of leaving Liverpool for La Liga in the summer or when his contract with the Reds expires in 2023, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The winger has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side since he joined them from AS Roma for around £38 million in 2017. He has scored 153 goals and provided 57 assists from 239 appearances across all competitions for them so far.

However, there are serious doubts about Salah's long-term future at Liverpool. The Egypt international has his contract with the Reds expiring at the end of next season and there are no signs that he is close extending his current deal.

As the 29-year-old nears the final year of his contract with the Anfield outfit, he has been linked with several clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. The player himself has previously flirted with the idea of moving to La Liga.

Christian Falk @cfbayern In the dressing room Mohamed Salah told colleagues that he would like to stay at TRUEIn the dressing room Mohamed Salah told colleagues that he would like to stay at @LFC TRUE✅ In the dressing room Mohamed Salah told colleagues that he would like to stay at @LFC https://t.co/jAbctVLfxa

Salah, though, is not considering a switch to Spain amidst his contract standoff with the Reds. As per Italian journalist Romano, the winger prefers to stay in the Premier League with Klopp and Co. He said on the Here We Go podcast [via HITC]:

“About Barcelona. From what I understand Mo Salah's plan as of today, is not to go to Spain in general. So as of today, he would love to stay in the Premier League and Liverpool are his priority. Today, in March, La Liga is not his priority."

The Merseyside-based club last offered Salah a contract extension in December. However, he is not prepared to accept the proposal, with wages and remuneration said to be the issue.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



No further talks took place after that meeting. Mo Salah loves Liverpool, he's always been professional despite contract saga. His priority has always been to stay - but Mo definitely turned down the opening contract bid in December, as exclusively reported yesterday.No further talks took place after that meeting. Mo Salah loves Liverpool, he's always been professional despite contract saga. His priority has always been to stay - but Mo definitely turned down the opening contract bid in December, as exclusively reported yesterday. 🔴🇪🇬 #LFCNo further talks took place after that meeting. https://t.co/L1zbVvDni7

What has Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah said about La Liga move

The Egyptian has often been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid during his time with the Reds. He even suggested he would be open to joining one of the La Liga giants in an interview with AS in 2020. He said:

"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool again."

The former Chelsea winger has been in fine for Klopp's side this season. He has netted 28 goals and provided 10 assists from 36 appearances so far. However, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer