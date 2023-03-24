"As for Tuchel" - Bayern Munich star sends message to Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann amid reports of managerial change

Joao Cancelo has sent a message to reported incoming Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel. He wants the German to help him win the Champions League after beating him in the 2021 final.

Bayern Munich have reportedly decided to sack Julian Nagelsmann and replace him with Tuchel this week. The decision was made on Thursday night and should be officially announced on Friday.

Cancelo heard the rumors after Portugal's 4-0 win over Lichtenstein. He sent a message to the former Chelsea manager and said:

"I've only found out now. I know I won't find Nagelsmann when I return to Munich. He wanted me at Bayern, I'd like to thank him. As for Tuchel, he made me lose a Champions League final, so I hope he will win it for me this year!"

Why did Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann?

Bayern Munich stunned the fans and their players on Thursday by deciding to replace Julian Nagelsmann. The young manager was backed publicly by the Bundesliga club's board earlier this year.

The club's CEO Oliver Kahn told SkySportNews:

"Yes, absolutely! We always had successful teams in the past. Very special players have shaped an era, but always with the coach. A factor for success is continuity. Continuity in the squad, continuity in the coaching position, even though it's difficult, and continuity in the leadership. If it all comes together and works properly, then you can be very successful as a club."

He added:

"That's the easiest question. At FC Bayern, the answer is always very simple: preferably all three. That is the ambition. But we also have another ambition: Of course it's about titles, but it's also about the way we play. We should have an attractive squad and a team that plays football like we did in many games in the first half of the season. Of course, the title is the reward at the end, but the way we play is also very important. That's what we're here for."

However, the club are said to be worried about the club's chances against Manchester City in the Champions League. Moreover, they are a point behind Borussia Dortmund in the league and believe it was time to make a change.

