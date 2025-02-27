“Assured, makes sense” - Joe Cole suggests 33-year-old goalkeeper as new signing for Chelsea

Chelsea icon Joe Cole has claimed that Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels would be a good signing for the Blues. The Englishman said that the Belgian shot-stopper looks very 'assured' between the sticks, something that Enzo Maresca's side have lacked this season.

Sels joined Forest from Strasbourg for a reported £5 million in February 2024 and has impressed fans and pundits alike with his performances. With 11 clean sheets in 27 league appearances this season, he currently leads the race for the Premier League Golden Glove.

Maresca has rotated between Spanish keeper Robert Sanchez and Dane Filip Jorgensen this season. While both have showcased their skills, they have also made multiple errors that have left the administration and fans frustrated.

While the Blues are set to add 19-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders to their squad in July, Cole believes that the experience of Sels is the way to go. On the Dressing Room podcast, the 43-year-old said (via Chelsea.News h/t TBR Football):

"Do you know who I think is one of the best goalkeepers in the league at the moment? Sels from Forest. Mate, I'm telling you. Watch him play. Assured, makes saves… I don't know whether he's having a golden period in his time but they are out there. You've just got to pick the right one."

A move for Sels would not fit Chelsea's current transfer policy, considering they are going for some of the best young talents in Europe and the Americas. However, it would add some much-needed stability at the back, which has been lacking for the Blues in this campaign.

"Systemically wrong" - Joe Cole lashes out at Chelsea's goalkeeper transfer policy

Ex-Chelsea forward Joe Cole lambasted the club's bizarre goalkeeper transfer policy. The former English winger claimed that the Blues' recruitment policy with shot-stoppers is 'systemically wrong'.

The west London outfit have four goalkeepers in their first-team squad at the moment - Robert Sanchez (27), Filip Jorgensen (22), Lucas Bergstrom (22) and Marcus Bettinelli (32). They also have two established goalkeepers out on loan - Djordje Petrovic (25, at Strasbourg) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (30, at Bournemouth), and Genk's Mike Penders (19) is set to join the club in July 2025.

On the Dressing Room podcast, Cole hit out at the Blues' peculiar approach to their goalkeeping problem. He said (via Chelsea.news):

"It's something systemically wrong because you can’t have nine goalkeepers on your books and not know which one is your number one. You've got Kepa out on loan, Petrovic out on loan, you've bought some young, promising ones. If your system works well, you shouldn’t make as many mistakes that have been made with goalkeepers."

Up next, Chelsea will be in action in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 clash against Danish side FC Copenhagen on March 6.

