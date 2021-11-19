“At Barca you always have to win” – Barcelona star ready to 'accept the responsibility' at Camp Nou

Barcelona summer signing Eric Garcia has said that winning is a must at the club as the Blaugrana seek to overturn their indifferent start to the season.

They are down in ninth place in the La Liga table, while in the Champions League, they trail group leaders Bayern Munich by six points with two games to go. Garcia noted what it means to wear the Barcelona badge, and is ready to accept the responsibility of firing the team back to the top.

In an interview with SPORT, Garcia said:

"At Barca you always have to win. The badge we wear means winning, and when you play for Barça, you accept that responsibility."

Following their slow start to the season, Barcelona trail league leaders Real Sociedad by 11 points. Eric Garcia, however, has refused to rule the Blaugrana out of the title race, citing last season as an example. He remarked:

"If I remember right, last year Barca were 17 points or something behind, and they almost ended up winning LaLiga."

The defender also commented on Barcelona's upcoming clash with city rivals Espanyol this weekend. Garcia said that the Catalan derby would be a special game irrespective of the position of the two clubs in La Liga right now.

Garcia said in this regard:

"A derby is always a game marked in red; it's a very special game; it doesn't matter how the table looks going into it. It is true, we have the same points at the moment and they're playing very well."

Can Xavi's arrival inspire Barcelona's turnaround?

Eric Garcia returned to Barcelona from Manchester City this summer.

Barcelona parted with Ronald Koeman last month after their torrid start to the campaign. The Dutchman appeared bereft of ideas to turn around the club's fortunes, with Barcelona appointing their legend Xavi as their new manager.

The arrival of the former Blaugrana midfielder has brought fresh energy into the dressing room. Under Xavi, Barcelona are expected to return to their roots, playing their trademark tiki-taka football, with which they dominated in Spain and abroad in the last decade.

Xavi proved his tactical nous and pedigree during his Al-Sadd stint. Considering the same and Xavi's stature as a player, it remains to be seen if he returns Barcelona to their heydays in the post-Lionel Messi era.

