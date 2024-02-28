"At best, he could be a sub" - Pundit says it would be 'absolutely ridiculous' if Manchester United star starts for England at the Euros

Paul Parker has told England boss Gareth Southgate that it would be a ridiculous decision to start Manchester United's Marcus Rashford at this summer's European Championships.

Rashford has endured a frustrating season with the Red Devils marred by issues on and off the field. The 26-year-old has managed five goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions. This is a far cry from the 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games he accomplished last season.

The 59-cap England international has also run into trouble off the pitch. He called in sick for training last month after spending a night out binge drinking.

That matter was put to bed by Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag. Rashford was immediately back in the Dutch coach's team after missing a 4-2 win against Newport County in the FA Cup.

However, Rashford's lackluster form has been a glaring issue ahead of his expected participation with England at the European Championships in Germany. He played a key part in the Three Lions' qualification, scoring two goals and providing one assist in six games.

Despite this, Parker is adamant that the Red Devils forward doesn't deserve a starting berth in Southgate's team at the Euros. The former Manchester United defender told Gambling.com:

"At best, he [Rashford] could be a sub. He hasn’t got a right to start a game of football for his country. It would be absolutely ridiculous if it was to happen."

Rashford was in fine form during England's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. He registered three goals in five games as they crashed out in the quarterfinals.

But, Parker feels he hasn't merited a starting role with his national team and that he's fortunate to still be playing for United:

"You can’t pick someone who is not right at the tournament, who is nowhere near right. At the moment, he’s very fortunate he’s playing for his club. So he shouldn't be starting for his country at the moment. Especially given the players that are around, he should be worried if he’s going to make the squad."

England boss Southgate is spoilt for choice in attack. He has the likes of the in-form Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Cole Palmer at his disposal.

Rashford wasn't a regular starter during the World Cup in 2022. He started just one of five games but he impressed in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate appeared to send a subtle warning to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Gareth Southgate has constantly called Marcus Rashford up during his reign.

Southgate has trusted Rashford throughout his reign in charge of the England national team. He gave the Manchester United attacker his U21 debut when he was in charge of the Three Lions youth team before taking the senior job.

However, Southgate touched on how situations can change for players away from international football. He said via (The Mirror):

"We’re five weeks away from picking a squad, although so much happens to players over the period between November and March that we’re always sitting and observing everything on and off the pitch."

England have four friendly games before Euro 2024. They face Brazil (March 23), Belgium (March 26), Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 3) and Iceland (June 7).

Rashford will hope to make the Three Lions squad for those games. He's still trying to help Manchester United climb up the Premier League table amid a poor ongoing season.