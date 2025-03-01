“At Betis he has discovered it” - Ex-Brazil international Denilson explains why Antony is shining after leaving Manchester United

Former Brazil international Denilson believes that Antony has rediscovered joy after parting ways with Manchester United. The former Ajax man left the Red Devils in the winter transfer window to move to Real Betis on a six month loan.

Antony has hit the ground running since the move, registering three goals and two assists from six games so far. The 25-year-old had previously been a shadow of his former self at Old Trafford since his reported €95m move from Ajax in 2022.

Antony registered just 12 goals and five assists from 96 games for Manchester United since the move. He struggled for chances under new head coach Ruben Amorim, who ultimately opted to move him on.

However, the Brazilian has now rediscovered his mojo at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. It has left fans to wonder why the Red Devils failed to get the best out of him.

However, speaking to AS as cited by Sport Witness, Denilson insisted that Antony simply feels loved at Real Betis.

“It was the right decision. He needed love and attention to show his immense potential, and Betis is the best place for that. As a good Brazilian he needs joy to be on the pitch and at Betis he has recovered it. He has started very well, with goals and great play. He will give a lot of joy,” said Denilson.

Antony's contract with Manchester United expires in 2027.

Will Antony leave Manchester United permanently this summer?

Ruben Amorim

Real Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon has expressed a desire to keep Antony permanently at the club. The Brazilian has appeared just nine times for Manchester United under Ruben Amorim.

Most of them were from the bench, with the player failing to make a goal contribution under the Portuguese. With the Red Devils preparing for a fresh start under Amorim, Antony is unlikely to be a part of the future.

Speaking recently, as relayed by TEAMtalk, Alarcon hinted that Betis are ready to take him off Manchester United's hands.

“I think so. The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset," said Alarcon.

He continued:

“There is very good chemistry with Manchester [United] and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?”

Bayern Munich have also been linked with Antony of late.

