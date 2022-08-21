"At his devastating, brilliant, magnificent best" "Best player outside the top 6" - Fans blown away by Newcastle star's incredible performance against Manchester City

Manchester City were held down to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Newcastle United in their Premier League clash on Sunday, August 21. The Magpies performed brilliantly at St. James' Park to put the Premier League champions on the back burner in the first half.
Manchester City were widely expected to see off the hosts and pick up their third consecutive win in a row. However, Eddie Howe's side came out guns blazing to hold them off.
One player who was particularly impressive in the exciting clash was Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman was nothing short of phenomenal for the Magpies in the past year.
It was no surprise that fans took to Twitter during the game to laud the winger's efforts in guiding Newcastle to a draw against City.
After Manchester City opened the scoring early on, Saint-Maximin picked his side by the scruff of the neck. He powered them into the lead with two assists in the first half as Miguel Almiron and Calum Wilson scored for the hosts.
The French winger was also ruthless on the counter, taking on the City defenders with effortless flair and pace. He completed three out of his five dribble attempts, created two big chances and made four key passes alongside his two assists.
Here is a selection of tweets from fans who found his performance incredible:
Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City: Match report
Manchester City and Newcastle played out a thrilling six-goal game at St James' Park, with both sides unable to be separated at the final whistle. The Magpies gave a solid account of themselves and a brilliant first-half performance saw them avoid defeat against a nominally better City side.
Manchester City opened the scoring in the fifth minute through Ilkay Gundogan after some fine dribbling by Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese star dazzled the home defense before finding his German teammate with a tidy cross.
Newcastle, however, fought back, with Alan Saint-Maximin stealing the show. The French star dribbled past two players on the left before feeding a fine cross to Paraguayan midfielder Almiron. He finished from close range to draw the home side level in the 28th minute.
Saint-Maximin then got the better of Rodri in the 39th minute to set up Callum Wilson on the counter and take Newcastle 2-1 up. The home side took their lead into the break and began the second half intent on wrapping up the result.
Before the hour mark, Saint-Maximin was brought down by John Stones just outside the box. Kieran Trippier converted the resulting free kick to make it 3-1. City, however, began their fight back, with the reigning champions darling their performance up a gear.
A Kevin de Bruyne cross pinged around the box before Spanish midfielder Rodri gave the ball to Erling Haaland. The Norwegian buried the chance in the 60th minute to make it 3-2.
City finally drew level with an incisive De Bruyne pass finding Bernardo Silva, who leveled the score at 3-3 in the 64th minute.
