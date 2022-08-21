"At his devastating, brilliant, magnificent best" "Best player outside the top 6" - Fans blown away by Newcastle star's incredible performance against Manchester City

Manchester City were held down to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Newcastle United in their Premier League clash on Sunday, August 21. The Magpies performed brilliantly at St. James' Park to put the Premier League champions on the back burner in the first half.

Manchester City were widely expected to see off the hosts and pick up their third consecutive win in a row. However, Eddie Howe's side came out guns blazing to hold them off.

One player who was particularly impressive in the exciting clash was Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman was nothing short of phenomenal for the Magpies in the past year.

It was no surprise that fans took to Twitter during the game to laud the winger's efforts in guiding Newcastle to a draw against City.

After Manchester City opened the scoring early on, Saint-Maximin picked his side by the scruff of the neck. He powered them into the lead with two assists in the first half as Miguel Almiron and Calum Wilson scored for the hosts.

The French winger was also ruthless on the counter, taking on the City defenders with effortless flair and pace. He completed three out of his five dribble attempts, created two big chances and made four key passes alongside his two assists.

Here is a selection of tweets from fans who found his performance incredible:

Goat  @Goatisgone Allan Saint-Maximin is one of the most frightening players in the league on the counter attack, imagine having to defend 1v1 against him Lmao Allan Saint-Maximin is one of the most frightening players in the league on the counter attack, imagine having to defend 1v1 against him Lmao

EBL @EBL2017 Saint-Maximin's 'poor end product' is the biggest myth in the game. He's so underrated. His decision making, ball striking on both feet, and ability to carry the ball in each direction combined with his obvious explosiveness makes him one of the most dangerous attackers out there Saint-Maximin's 'poor end product' is the biggest myth in the game. He's so underrated. His decision making, ball striking on both feet, and ability to carry the ball in each direction combined with his obvious explosiveness makes him one of the most dangerous attackers out there

Aaron Moniz @amonizfootball Saint-Maximin is so, so good. Been on this train for years. Goals and assists matter less when you can floor defences and put them to the sword all on your own. Let alone the Manchester City defence Saint-Maximin is so, so good. Been on this train for years. Goals and assists matter less when you can floor defences and put them to the sword all on your own. Let alone the Manchester City defence

R9Rai @R9Rai Saint Maximin is an absolute joke btw. Insane footwork and literally beats any defender with ease Saint Maximin is an absolute joke btw. Insane footwork and literally beats any defender with ease 🔥

Sam Lee @SamLee They absolutely cannot live with Saint-Maximin! Wow They absolutely cannot live with Saint-Maximin! Wow

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



Providing a superb assist for Miguel Almiron. Allan Saint-Maximin is causing Man City all sorts of problems in the first half at St.James' Park.Providing a superb assist for Miguel Almiron. Allan Saint-Maximin is causing Man City all sorts of problems in the first half at St.James' Park. Providing a superb assist for Miguel Almiron. 😍 https://t.co/oecqyTa9FD

Nada⚡ @Cfc_kouli Saint Maximin vs Kyle Walker high lights Saint Maximin vs Kyle Walker high lights https://t.co/GwLwwYQuQN

H4JJ @h4jj_ Saint Maximin is killing City, Newcastle need to capitalise. Saint Maximin is killing City, Newcastle need to capitalise.

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Allan Saint Maximin is better than Havertz Allan Saint Maximin is better than Havertz

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Newcastle are playing so well. So wasteful up front though. They could easily be level. Saint-Maximin is creating chaos. Newcastle are playing so well. So wasteful up front though. They could easily be level. Saint-Maximin is creating chaos.

Johyan @JohyanCruyff Saint-Maximin has got City on the ropes, incredible outlet Saint-Maximin has got City on the ropes, incredible outlet

Roberto Rojas @RobertoRojas97 Allan Saint-Maximin is cooking today Allan Saint-Maximin is cooking today

Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City: Match report

Manchester City and Newcastle played out a thrilling six-goal game at St James' Park, with both sides unable to be separated at the final whistle. The Magpies gave a solid account of themselves and a brilliant first-half performance saw them avoid defeat against a nominally better City side.

Manchester City opened the scoring in the fifth minute through Ilkay Gundogan after some fine dribbling by Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese star dazzled the home defense before finding his German teammate with a tidy cross.

Newcastle, however, fought back, with Alan Saint-Maximin stealing the show. The French star dribbled past two players on the left before feeding a fine cross to Paraguayan midfielder Almiron. He finished from close range to draw the home side level in the 28th minute.

Saint-Maximin then got the better of Rodri in the 39th minute to set up Callum Wilson on the counter and take Newcastle 2-1 up. The home side took their lead into the break and began the second half intent on wrapping up the result.

Before the hour mark, Saint-Maximin was brought down by John Stones just outside the box. Kieran Trippier converted the resulting free kick to make it 3-1. City, however, began their fight back, with the reigning champions darling their performance up a gear.

A Kevin de Bruyne cross pinged around the box before Spanish midfielder Rodri gave the ball to Erling Haaland. The Norwegian buried the chance in the 60th minute to make it 3-2.

City finally drew level with an incisive De Bruyne pass finding Bernardo Silva, who leveled the score at 3-3 in the 64th minute.

