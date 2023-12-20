“At the end, I won them around” - Granit Xhaka sends advice to Arsenal star on how he can make critics ‘eat their words’

Granit Xhaka has told Kai Havertz to keep going at Arsenal and ensure that his critics regret their harsh assessment of the Germany international. He has advised Havertz to take his time to understand Mikel Arteta's philosophy.

Speaking to The Athletic, Xhaka claimed that the Gooners could be demanding and that could be affecting Havertz. The 24-year-old summer signing from Chelsea endured a difficult start to life at north London, unable to score from open play until the end of November.

However, Xhaka wants the former Chelsea star to follow his footsteps and work on winning them over by doing well on the pitch. He said:

"I know what it's like for Kai, when people on the outside are a little bit nervous and the fans get restless. He just needs to stay calm. It's a new position for him and it takes time to fully understand Mikel's philosophy. But he's getting better all the time and his confidence is coming back now. Everyone knows his potential but having the confidence of your club, your manager and your team-mates is everything."

He added:

"You always need that backing. Arsenal supporters sometimes can take a bit of persuading to change their minds. But at the end, I won them around. I hope for Kai that he will do the same, and that the critics will eat their words."

Xhaka was involved in an angry incident with Arsenal fans during a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace under Unai Emery in 2019. As he was being substituted, he responded to the boos and jeers by swearing at the crowd and throwing his captaincy armband to the ground.

He was eventually stripped off the club captaincy. However, he turned it around at the club under Mikel Arteta, staying for 3 more seasons and won over the fans before leaving for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Granit Xhaka to attend Arsenal match against West Ham United

Granit Xhaka has confirmed that he will be attending Arsenal vs West Ham United on December 29. He told The Athletic he was making the most of his break in the Bundesliga and heading to London to say a proper goodbye to the Gooners. He said:

"It will be our chance to say goodbye to the players, the staff and the supporters properly."

Xhaka's new side are on top of the Bundesliga table, with his former side also leading the race for the Premier League title this season. Leverkusen have amassed 39 points so far, winning 12 of their 15 matches and are unbeaten in the league.