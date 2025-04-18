“At the Euros, it did not go very well” - Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni voices concern on how to ‘stop’ Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in UCL semis

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni says he's still unsure of how to deal with Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal. The Nerazzurri will be up against the Catalan side in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, the first leg of which is scheduled for April 30.

Ad

Bastoni came up against Yamal during Italy's 1-0 group stage defeat to Spain in the European Championships in 2024. Speaking in a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said (via Barca Universal):

“How are we going to stop Lamine Yamal? I do not know, because the last time at the Euros, it did not go very well for us."

He added:

Ad

Trending

"We need to defend as a team. We need full concentration and to be physically at 100 percent. That is how we can cause them problems.”

Yamal has been brilliant this season for Barcelona, having made 45 appearances across competitions, bagging 14 goals and 21 assists. In the Champions League alone, he's contributed four goals and assists each.

Hansi Flick and Co. qualified for this stage of the tournament by beating Borussia Dortmund 5-3 on aggregate in the final eight. They killed the tie in the first leg itself by bagging four goals without reply.

Ad

Meanwhile, Inter Milan went through a rollercoaster of a tie against Bayern Munich in the previous round. They eventually edged the German side 4-3 after two legs.

Barcelona boss speaks about the importance of Lamine Yamal to his team ahead of Celta Vigo clash

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has stressed the importance of having their youngster Lamine Yamal on the pitch for the La Liga match against Celta Vigo on Saturday, April 19.

Ad

Going into this match, the Blaugrana are placed top of the Spanish top-flight standings, four points clear of arch-rivals and second-placed team Real Madrid. Speaking to the media ahead of this league clash, Flick said about Yamal (via Barca Universal):

"Everyone knows that Lamine, at 17, is a genius. He has a lot of pressure on his back and we need him on the pitch, but only if he is at his best. If we see him well and the data and he tells us he is well he will play, like everyone else.”

Barcelona managed to win their latest La Liga match against Leganes last Sunday, April 13. Yamal has featured in 28 league outings for the Catalan side, bagging six goals and 13 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More