"At least they found a way to make us smile off the pitch" - Fans react as Chelsea star Joao Felix hilariously fails to pronounce video game slogan

Chelsea attacker Joao Felix was caught hilariously failing to pronounce EA Sports' slogan 'It's in the game' and fans have reacted humorously.

Felix was joined by his Blues teammates Armando Broja and Noni Madueke in a video released on the club's TikTok channel. The trio are tasked with giving their best impersonation of the iconic EA Sports slogan.

However, Felix fails to do so with the result being comical as the Portuguese forward gets his words muddled up. He says:

"He Hey Sports."

Broja and Madueke are sent into a fit of laughter on screen as Felix shrugs his arms and responds:

"Bro come on."

Broja then turns to the on-loan Atletico Madrid frontman and asks him:

"No, bro what is He Hey?"

Felix insists he's saying it right by repeating himself before Madueke spells it out for him:

"Bro, E... A. Where'd you get the H from?"

It's a comical moment between the trio that gives Chelsea fans at least some form of happiness in a dire season. The Blues have been woeful this term, losing 14 of 35 league games and sitting 11th in the league.

Many of the Stamford Bridge faithful will be reminded of when Eden Hazard was sent into tears of laughter in 2015. The Belgian fell to the floor in stitches when reacting to Branislav Ivanovic's poor English.

Chelsea fans will have hoped Felix followed in Hazard's footsteps when he arrived on loan from Atleti. However, he failed to reignite a beleaguered Blues side. He has managed three goals in 18 appearances across competitions.

Still, fans are finding humor in Felix's language barrier, with one fan responding:

"At least they found a way to make us smile off the pitch."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Portuguese attacker's comical moment:

Chelsea keen on using two players as potential makeweights to secure Joao Felix permanently

Aubameyang could head to Atleti as part of a deal for Joao Felix.

Joao Felix's future with Chelsea is uncertain as he is set to return to Atleti at the end of the season when his loan expires. However, the west Londoners seem keen on signing the Portuguese winger permanently.

Reports claim that the Blues are prepared to offer either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Marc Cucurella as part of a player-plus-cash deal. The duo have endured dismal seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang arrived from Barcelona last summer but has failed to make an impact. He has managed just three goals and one assist in 21 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Cucurella has struggled following his move from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. The left-back has made 33 appearances, providing two assists.

Joao Felix signed a new contract with Los Colchoneros before arriving at Stamford Bridge. He is tied to Diego Simeone's side until 2027 but could depart in the summer.

