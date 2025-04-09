"At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club" - Andre Onana hits back at Matic comments ahead of Manchester United vs Lyon UEL clash

Andre Onana hit back at Nemanja Matic after the former Manchester United midfielder called the Cameroonian goalkeeper 'one of the worst' in the club's history. The Red Devils will face Lyon in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday, April 10.

Before the match, a war of words had started between Andre Onana and Nemanja Matic. During a recent press conference, Onana claimed that Manchester United are better than Lyon. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Of course, it's not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them."

Matic wasn't happy with the comments and later called out the 29-year-old as one of the worst goalkeepers in the Red Devils' history. He said (via X/@FabrizioRomano):

"Onana said they're way better than us? When you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you're talking about. If it was Van der Sar, Schmeichel or de Gea saying that, ok... but Onana, he's one of the worst."

Later, the former Inter Milan custodian took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that he didn't intend to disrespect any club. However, he took a cheeky dig at Matic, claiming he won a trophy with United, unlike the 36-year-old.

Matic played for the Red Devils between 2017 and 2022 but didn't win an accolade with the club; however, Onana won the 2024 FA Cup. The United custodian wrote (via X/@AndreyOnana):

"I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can't say the same. "

Expand Tweet

Onana has played 42 games for Ruben Amorim's side this season, conceding 54 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets. United are 13th in the Premier League table while Lyon are fifth in Ligue 1.

Manchester United considering a move for Atalanta midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson as a long-term partner for Manuel Ugarte, according to GIVEMESPORT. United are keen to recruit new midfielders this summer amid doubts over Kobbie Mainoo's uncertain future.

The Brazilian midfielder is expected to have a price tag of £52 million in the summer transfer window. However, Gli Orobici are keen to keep the 25-year-old in Serie A, considering his recent performances.

Since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in June 2022, the Brazilian midfielder has played 132 games, bagging 12 goals and four assists. Ederson primarily plays as a central midfielder but can also fit in a holding formation as a defensive midfielder. As a result, Manchester United see the 25-year-old as a valuable addition.

