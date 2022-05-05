“At this level, choices are not dictated by money” – Rio Ferdinand offers transfer advice to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid links

Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on the rumors linking PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe with a move to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old forward is out of contract this summer at the Parc Des Princes. 90min have reported that Mbappe is set to make a decision on his future later this month.

Ferdinand believes that money shouldn't be a factor in the French international's choice. He went on to state the World Cup winner could pick Madrid due to the Spanish champions being more likely to win the Champions League than his current side.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Journalist: “This team only needs Mbappé to be perfect, what do you say Mister?



Ancelotti: “I’m not going to say anything.” (laughs) 🎙| Journalist: “This team only needs Mbappé to be perfect, what do you say Mister?Ancelotti: “I’m not going to say anything.” (laughs) https://t.co/YIEkk3KGbH

The former England defender said to Canal Football Club (via PSG Talk):

“If I were him, I would go where I think I can win the Champions League. Right now, it doesn’t seem possible at PSG. Because for me, they had their best chances in the last three years and they failed at the crucial moment. At this level, choices are not dictated by money. He must choose where he can be the best Kylian Mbappé."

The pundit added:

“But the real question for him is where can he get the best out of himself? To win and grow to become the best player. Messi and Ronaldo will no longer monopolize the Ballon d’Or. Who will take over? He has to convince himself that it’s his turn.”

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Mbappe will personally announce his decision to join Real Madrid very soon. The decision has been made. | Mbappe will personally announce his decision to join Real Madrid very soon. The decision has been made. @Ramon_AlvarezMM 🚨🚨| Mbappe will personally announce his decision to join Real Madrid very soon. The decision has been made. @Ramon_AlvarezMM https://t.co/iiKvv1lmt8

Real Madrid president comments on PSG superstar

During the celebrations of their La Liga title victory, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was asked about the potential signing of Mbappe. He replied as per MARCA:

"I hadn't thought about it but now that you mention it, it might be true and so on. When we plan next year's squad, we'll see."

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was also asked about the world-class attacker and gave a cryptic response to beIN Sports and said (via GOAL):

"Mbappe to Real Madrid? With this club, with this president, the future is already written."

Ancelotti was later asked if that meant the Mbappe deal was done, to which the Italian replied:

"I didn't say that."

PSG are desperate to keep their talismanic forward, who they signed from Monaco in 2017. The Paris-born Mbappe has scored 35 times and provided 23 assists in his 43 appearances this term. The Frenchman's future will be one the biggest talking point of the summer transfer window.

Feri @GalacticosRtg Mbappe sneaking into Real Madrid’s locker room on the 28th of May in Paris Mbappe sneaking into Real Madrid’s locker room on the 28th of May in Paris https://t.co/JXokQHxfOI

Edited by Ritwik Kumar