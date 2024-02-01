“At Manchester United, you have to manage yourself” - Erik ten Hag sends pointed Marcus Rashford message after 12-hour bender

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on Marcus Rashford's situation and insisted that his players have to be disciplined on and off the pitch. The England international landed himself in hot water after being pictured at a nightclub.

The 26-year-old had visited a nightclub in Belfast on Wednesday night last week and left the venue in the early hours of Thursday morning. He then reported sick for training ahead of that FA Cup tie against Newport County on Sunday (January 28).

As per reports, Rashford was fined two weeks' wages amounting to £650,000 as a result of his visit to the nightclub and calling in sick to training. Manchester United also issued a statement claiming that the player has taken responsibility for his actions and announced that the internal disciplinary matter is now closed.

Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, February 1, at the Molineux, Ten Hag has urged for discipline from his players. The Dutchman was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano:

"Here we are at Man United, I don’t have to educate players. At Man United you have to manage yourself. The player has to know what is good and not good. When you want to play top football, it demands a certain way of life. Always.”

Expand Tweet

Rashford has struggled on the pitch this season following a phenomenal campaign last time around when he scored 30 goals across competitions. The attacker has so far scored just four times in 26 games this season while producing six assists.

Louis Saha urges Manchester United to make a move for Newcastle United star

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha, meanwhile, has urged his former club to make a move for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson before the transfer deadline. The Magpies are reportedly willing to offload the Englishman for £18 million, with Chelsea reportedly keen on his signature.

The former France striker has claimed that the Red Devils could benefit from the signing of a proven and experienced Premier League striker like Wilson. The former Manchester United striker told Betfred (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I believe he's somebody to consider because he's an experienced striker and the team needs experience in their squad to positively affect the balance. Hojlund is a young lad, Antony and [Alejandro] Garnacho are still very young, so I believe adding more experience up top is something to consider."

He added:

"They need a forward that knows where to go and is capable of asking for more from the players around him. Callum is a player to consider because he's a good striker with a good record and he's scored a lot of goals in the Premier League for Bournemouth and Newcastle.

"He could help United in their current situation because additions in the forward line could be important for helping the team catch up on those ahead of them in the Premier League table."

Callum Wilson has been a solid goalscorer for Bournemouth and Newcastle United over the years. The 31-year-old has 86 goals and 27 assists in the Premier League to his name in 215 appearances.