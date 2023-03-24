"At the minute it’s all working superbly" - Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale hails the influence of 3 Gunners as they look to win PL this season

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that newcomers Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho have helped the Gunners mount a Premier League title challenge this season.

The Gunners signed both Jesus and Zinchenko from Premier League rivals Manchester City last summer. Jorginho, on the other hand, arrived from Chelsea in January.

Before enduring a knee injury while on FIFA World Cup duty with Brazil, Jesus was the Gunners’ go-to center forward. The Brazilian has thus far played 16 Premier League games this season, scoring five times and claiming six assists.

Zinchenko has emerged as Arsenal's first-choice left-back ahead of Kieran Tierney. The Ukrainian has played 21 league games, scoring once and claiming two assists. Jorginho is yet to become an undisputed starter, but his experience has helped the north Londoners remain sane in high-pressure situations.

The Gunners’ no. 1 Ramsdale has hailed the trio's impact in helping Arsenal mount a title challenge this season. He told Standard Sport (via the Mirror):

"The additions of [Gabriel] Jesus and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko are a massive help. They’ve been there and done it.

"Jorginho now has come in and he’s been there and done it, [winning] every trophy other than the Premier League and the World Cup. So I think everyone has got a story, which has added more to it from last year and added more strings to their bow. At the minute it’s all working superbly well and we’re reaping the rewards."

Mikel Arteta’s side, who are aiming to win their first Premier League title in 19 years, currently have an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. They, however, have played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City star Phil Foden reveals which Arsenal player he learns from

Manchester City ace Phil Foden has admitted that he learns from Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, revealing that the Gunner is loved by everyone in the Three Lions squad.

Foden has heaped praise on his England teammate for finding the courage to bounce back after missing a penalty in the shootout against Italy in the 2020 European Championship final.

Foden said of the 21-year-old winger (via football.london):

“Definitely, I learn from him. From him missing that penalty, he’s turned it around with his performances on the pitch for club & country. He’s such a nice lad & everyone loves him. He’s a big part of what we do here.”

Saka has been instrumental for Arsenal this season, with him regularly popping up with important goals and assists. The English right-winger has thus far featured in 28 Premier League matches, scoring 12 times and claiming 10 assists.

