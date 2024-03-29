"At some point in life you have to say yes or no" - Bayern director sends strong message to Real Madrid target amid contract stand-off

Bayern Munich sporting chief Max Eberl has urged Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies to make a decision regarding his future amidst contract talks and transfer speculation.

Davies, 23, is at a crossroads as he enters the final year of his contract with Bayern in the summer. Having spent five years in Munich, it appears the Canada international is considering a change of scenery, with Real Madrid monitoring his situation.

There is no doubt that the Bundesliga giants continue to view the full-back in high regard. The club have already put a new contract on the table and hope the player will commit his future to them. However, they want the left-footer to make a decision soon.

Eberl has insisted that Bayern's offer to Davies is fair and matches his status at the club. The Bayern director, though, sent a stern message to the Canadian, saying he does not intend to wait for a response forever. He told Sky Deutschland (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Alphonso Davies case? We are not under pressure. We believe we have made a very fair and correct offer. At some point in life you have to say yes or no. I cannot wait forever. For me, the club is still the strong part."

Alphonso Davies' agent accuses Bayern of unfair treatment amid Real Madrid speculation

Max Eberl's comments come after Alphonso Davies' agent Nedal Huoseh accused Bayern of unfair treatment of his client. He recently slammed the club's decision to set an April deadline for the left-back to either accept the contract proposal or bring a transfer offer to the table. The player's camp prefers to wait until the summer. He said (via GOAL):

"It's unfair to receive an ultimatum from Bayern. We will decide how to proceed at the end of the season when there is more clarity. It's unfair that Alphonso is now being attacked."

Real Madrid, meanwhile, hope to take advantage of the situation by luring Davies to Santiago Bernabeu. There are claims that Los Blancos star Vinicius Jr has already spoken to the pacey full-back about a transfer. If all goes according to plan, he could join Kylian Mbappe on his way to the Spanish capital this summer.

Davies has been a key player for Bayern since joining them from Vancouver Whitecaps for €14 million in January 2019. He has made 184 appearances cross competitions for the German heavyweights, racking up nine goals and 28 assists. He has also helped them win 13 trophies, including five league titles.