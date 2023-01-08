Atletico Madrid CEO provides Joao Felix transfer update amid Manchester United and Arsenal interest

Atletico Madrid CEO Enrique Cerezo has provided an update on Arsenal and Manchester United target Joao Felix. The Portuguese star has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

Speaking about the player's future, Cerezo told Carrusel Deportivo that despite the rumors, it wouldn't be surprising to see Felix stay put for La Rojiblancos. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“In life there’s nothing impossible but it’s normal for João Félix to stay at Atlético Madrid.”

Felix, a highly touted prospect during his time at Benfica, hasn't reached the heights at Atletico Madrid as many would have hoped. Since his arrival in 2019, Felix has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 130 games for La Rojiblancos.

He has made 19 appearances for the club this season, only ten of which have come as starters in the playing XI. He has scored five goals and provided three assists in those games.

Despite being well-established for a while, Felix is still only 23. He can still become one of the best players in the world as there is no doubt about the immense potential of the player.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their pool of attacking players. While Mykhailo Mudryk is their primary target, the Gunners could explore other options if a deal for the Ukrainian doesn't materialize. Felix is high on the list of players that Mikel Arteta's side are courting.

Apart from the the Gunners, Manchester United are also keen on the player. Erik ten Hag's side have been thin in attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Ronaldo's compatriot might just be the player the Red Devils need.

Graham Potter compared to Arsenal and Manchester United managers

Stan Collymore recently compared Graham Potter's start to life at Chelsea to Mikel Arteta's at Arsenal, saying there is no reason why the Englishman cannot change his club's fortunes like his Spanish counterpart has in North London.

Collymore said (via Mirror):

“I look at the job Mikel Arteta has done in bringing his group on at the Emirates and see no reason why Potter can’t do the same across London. I mean, surely in this era of ‘let’s give a manager time’, Potter’s credentials mean he deserves every bit as much space as Arteta has been given by the Gunners."

He further compared Chelsea's strategy with that of Manchester United, saying:

“It’s like Manchester United’s strategy in recent years of, ‘Let’s throw names at a board and see which stick, and then we’ll try to work out how to make them play as a team’. Look how that has worked out for them and look how much Arsenal have benefited for the way they have done things."

