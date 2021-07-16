Atletico Madrid consider shock move for Manchester United star - Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

The 28-year-old rejuvenated his career whilst on loan at West Ham during the second half of the 2020-21 season. He is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

According to 90min, Jesse Lingard has reported back for pre-season training at Manchester United despite being linked with a move away from the club.

West Ham boss David Moyes is reportedly desperate to re-sign the England international permanently this summer. However, the Hammers could face stiff competition from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

The Manchester United star's work rate and eye for goal have caught the attention of Diego Simeone, who believes the player would be a perfect fit at Atletico Madrid.

Jesse Lingard failed to make a single Premier League appearance for Manchester United last season prior to his loan move to West Ham in January 2021.

The midfielder suffered a massive fall from grace at Old Trafford after becoming one of the club's key players during Jose Mourinho's tenure.

Lingard joined West Ham in the hopes of reviving his career and securing a permanent move away from Manchester United. Fortunately, he proved to be one of the signings of the season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists for the Hammers in just 16 Premier League games.

The Englishman almost single-handedly led West Ham to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, helping the club seal automatic qualification to the Europa League next season.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be a huge fan of Lingard and has included the midfielder in his plans for next season. The player, however, could fancy a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Jesse Lingard, according to 90min

Manchester United to offer Jesse Lingard a contract extension amid interest from West Ham and Atletico Madrid

Jesse Lingard has reported back for pre-season training at Manchester United despite exit links

Jesse Lingard has just one year remaining on his current deal with Manchester United. However, the Red Devils are reportedly ready to offer the midfielder a contract extension and a £130,000-per-week salary.

West Ham's pursuit of Jesse Lingard is now far more complicated due to interest from Atletico Madrid.



Manchester United are looking for a fee of £25m, which is an issue for West Ham.



Manchester United are looking for a fee of £25m, which is an issue for West Ham.

West Ham are desperate to re-sign Lingard but have so far been unable to match Manchester United's £25 million valuation of the midfielder.

