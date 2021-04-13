Barcelona star on Atletico Madrid's radar this summer: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a shock move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet. The French defender has been largely inconsistent this season for the Catalans, and could therefore be put on the transfer list by Barcelona in the summer.

According to El Gol Digital, Atletico Madrid have expressed an interest in Clement Lenglet amidst rumors that Barcelona are listening to offers for the former Lyon centre-back. The La Liga leaders will reportedly face competition from PSG, Lyon , and Everton for Lenglet's signature.

Clement Lenglet began his career at French club AS Nancy before making the move to Spanish side Sevilla in 2016. During his time with Sevilla, Lenglet developed into one of the best defenders in La Liga. His performances attracted the attention of a number of top European clubs.

Barcelona signed the Frenchman for €35 million in the summer of 2018. Lenglet helped Barcelona win the 2018-19 La Liga title and formed a formidable partnership with Gerard Pique in the center of defense for Barcelona.

Lenglet has, however, been largely inconsistent over the last couple of seasons, which has led to Barcelona considering his future with the club. The Catalans are on the lookout for a permanent replacement for the aging Gerard Pique, and could be set to part ways with Lenglet too this summer.

Barcelona have been linked with the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Garcia and Cristian Romero in recent months. Ronald Koeman's side will have to part ways with some of their key players if they are to raise funds for any new signings.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to take advantage of Clement Lenglet's situation at Barcelona. Diego Simeone currently has a number of top-quality centre-backs at his disposal, but with Stefan Savic and Felipe approaching the latter stages of their careers, Simeone could be in the market for a new defender in the summer.

Brilliant performance from Clement Lenglet, who seems to improve and get over his bad patch of form with every passing match! pic.twitter.com/9dePI7brKC — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) April 5, 2021

Barcelona are unlikely to sell Clement Lenglet to Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona v Sevilla: Copa del Rey Semi Final Second Leg

Barcelona will do all in their power to prevent Atletico Madrid signing Clement Lenglet in the summer. The Catalans will be opposed to the prospect of allowing one of their star players to join an immediate title rival.

Great performance from Clement Lenglet, who's having an incosistent season. pic.twitter.com/H4VMejfhPb — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 5, 2021

Barcelona allowed Luis Suarez to join Diego Simeone's side last summer, a decision which drew heavy criticism from the club's fans and players. The club are unlikely to repeat the same mistake again this summer.