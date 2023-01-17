Atletico Madrid join Barcelona in pursuit of 28-year-old Argentina international: Reports

According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid have joined Barcelona in the pursuit of 28-year-old Argentina international Guido Rodriguez. Rodriguez currently plies his trade for La Liga club Real Betis.

The defensive midfielder was a part of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup winning squad last month. Betis are looking to cash in on him and would ask for a fee of €25 million from potential suitors.

Since joining the club in 2020, Rodriguez has featured in 120 games for them. Betis are currently sixth in La Liga, level on points with Atletico with a game in hand.

The player operates as a midfield pivot, a profile that Barcelona are interested in as they plan for life after Sergio Busquets. The Spanish veteran's contract will end in the summer and he looks poised to leave on a free transfer, with interest from the MLS and Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Xavi is a big admirer of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. However, Rodriguez has also attracted interest from the Catalan club due to his low price tag.

Atletico Madrid have now joined the race for the player. Diego Simeone's side are also looking for a midfielder who can operate at the base of their midfield. He could replace his compatriot Rodrigo De Paul, who is reportedly set to leave Atletico this January.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Barcelona's Memphis Depay

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. Depay has struggled for game time under Xavi, with only four appearances for the club this campaign.

Atleti are looking to replace Joao Felix, who joined Chelsea on loan until the end of June, after a reported fallout with Simeone.

Depay could prove to be a handy replacement for Felix. According to SPORT, Barca want Yannick Carrasco as part of a deal for Depay. The Dutchman's contract will run out in the summer.

Thomas Lemar's contract with Atleti will also end in the summer. They offered the French midfielder in exchange for Depay, a move which Barcelona have rejected.

According to Gerard Romero, the Catalan club have offered Depay as part of a deal for Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ BREAKING: Memphis’ exit to Inter is advancing and Milan have put Correa’s name on the table as part of the deal. Depay’s approval is missing. #Transfers BREAKING: Memphis’ exit to Inter is advancing and Milan have put Correa’s name on the table as part of the deal. Depay’s approval is missing. @gerardromero 🚨 BREAKING: Memphis’ exit to Inter is advancing and Milan have put Correa’s name on the table as part of the deal. Depay’s approval is missing. @gerardromero #Transfers ☎️

