Atletico Madrid join PSG, Manchester United and Barcelona in race for Serie A star - Reports

Atletico Madrid is the latest team to be associated with Marcelo Brozovic, according to renowned Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur. Barcelona and Manchester United, among others, are interested in signing the Inter Milan midfielder on a Bosman deal in the summer transfer window.

Since joining Inter Milan from Dinamo Zagreb, Marcelo Brozovic has cemented himself as one of the top midfielders in Serie A. The Croatian international has been a part of the first-team setup at the San Siro for six years. He is a significant player for both club and country, having played a key role in the Nerazzurri's Serie A win last season.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse



• He is free to negotiate in January.



[@Ekremkonur] 🚨| Atletico Madrid plans to make a 2+1 year contract offer to Marcelo Brozovic.• He is free to negotiate in January. 🚨| Atletico Madrid plans to make a 2+1 year contract offer to Marcelo Brozovic. • He is free to negotiate in January. [@Ekremkonur]

Brozovic has made 257 appearances for Inter Milan, scoring 26 goals and providing 35 assists in the process. However, the Italian giants are in a perilous position regarding the future of the 28-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract. Barcelona, Manchester United, and Atletico Madrid, among others, have been alerted by these circumstances.

Atletico Madrid are considering making a move for Serie A star

Marcelo Brozovic in action for Inter Milan

Barcelona had apparently been interested in signing Brozovic during the summer transfer window, but the deal fell through. Blaugrana's interest hasn't waned much since then, with the chance of signing him on a free transfer making him an intriguing target.

With Sergio Busquets nearing the end of his illustrious career, the 28-year-old might be a long-term replacement. It would explain why Barcelona are still on the lookout for him. Manchester United, on the other hand, are in severe need of a holding midfielder, with their lack of one proving costly this season.

Black & White Vision @white_vision Newcastle are APPARENTLY planning a free transfer swoop for Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic as the Croatia defensive midfielder, 28, is out of contract next summer Newcastle are APPARENTLY planning a free transfer swoop for Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic as the Croatia defensive midfielder, 28, is out of contract next summer https://t.co/gw2VeNQP1h

That's where Brozovic's interest comes in, as the Croat would be an excellent replacement for the ailing Nemanja Matic. Atletico Madrid have now entered the contest to recruit Inter Milan midfielder Hector Herrera. It is understandable given Herrera's uncertain future at the Wanda Metropolitano.

According to reports, Atletico Madrid are willing to grant Brozovic a two-year contract with the possibility of extending it for another year. Apart from Los Rojiblancos, Barcelona, and Manchester United, PSG are also interested in signing Brozovic. As of now, it is unclear where he will end up should he terminate his Inter Milan contract.

Edited by Diptanil Roy