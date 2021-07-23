Atletico Madrid manager breaks his silence on interest in Barcelona star 

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has explained that the club will assess whether they can sign Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona this summer.

Simeone confirmed that the reigning La Liga champions are in the market to bring in another forward, but signing Griezmann will be easier said than done because of his high wages.

Griezmann had a productive spell at Atletico Madrid from 2014 to 2019, and he scored 133 goals in 257 goals for the Rojiblancos.

The Frenchman has had a difficult spell with the Blaugrana, and Simeone said he wants him to do well at Barcelona should he remain there.

“After what he gave Atletico, I want him to do well at Barcelona, he is an extraordinary player. At Barcelona, having seasons without being regular for him, he never falls below twenty goals. They are important numbers. I hope that he can consolidate the player he has been at the Euros, in the World Cup, in the five years with us. I don’t wish for anything else but him triumphing at Barcelona,” he said.

“We know each other, we talk with the club, there are positions to improve in the team, we need a forward. Another will come if Griezmann does not come. There the club will decide what is best for the entity’s economy.

“I want the best for him and hopefully I can break it in Barcelona. It is an extraordinary club and Antoine is complete. In the Eurocup [Euro 2020], he showed again that where they put him he can give a lot of things. But today he is not with us. I want a player who gave me everything to do well,” Simeone added.

Barcelona are trying to get rid of Griezmann amidst interest from Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are in financial turmoil at the moment and want to get rid of Griezmann to lower their enormous wage bill and re-sign Lionel Messi.

Griezmann has had a forgettable spell at Barcelona as he just hasn’t found the rhythm to perform at his best.

The 30-year-old found some form under Ronald Koeman last season as he scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 36 league games, but it remains to be seen if he will last until the end of his contract.

Griezmann’s current contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2024, but it won't be a surprise if he leaves before it expires.

