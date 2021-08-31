Atletico Madrid tell Chelsea to add a clause in their deal to sign Atletico star

According to multiple reports, Atletico Madrid are demanding £34 million from Chelsea for Saul Niguez. Atletico are not open to negotiating this price and any team interested in Saul Niguez will have to cough up the said money to sign him.

Chelsea have been involved in talks with Atletico Madrid over the possibility of signing the 26-year-old midfielder before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. It is a race against time for Chelsea as the clock ticks down in the transfer window. Chelsea have to make a decision regarding the player and they have to do it fast.

Saúl is set to leave Atléti.

Chelsea opened talks for Saúl days ago. There’s official bid now on the table - loan with buy option. 🔵 #CFC



Also Manchester United have asked for Saúl again in the last 24 hours, he’s in the list with Camavinga. 🔴 #MUFC



Atletico are open to selling Saul but Chelsea are not the only club interested in the player. Chelsea face competition from Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also keen to strengthen his squad in the midfield area before the transfer window closes.

According to multiple reports, Chelsea are looking to secure an initial loan deal for Saul Niguez. However, Atletico are ready to agree to it only if Chelsea have an obligation to buy Saul permanently next season. This is something that Chelsea are reluctant to do.

Chelsea are looking to try and strike a deal similar in nature to the one they agreed with Real Madrid for Mateo Kovacic in 2018. They had initially signed the Croatian midfielder on loan before making his transfer permanent for £40 million in the next transfer window.

Atletico are also refusing to let Saul Niguez leave unless a replacement is signed by the club before transfer deadline day. When asked about Saul’s situation after Atletico Madrid drew 2-2 with Villarreal on Sunday, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone revealed that he had already spoken to the player.

The Argentine manager said:

“He knows my view already. We talked and I told him what I think and feel. There’s not much else. We'll see between now and Tuesday. We are open to the knowledge that anything can happen in football.”

Chelsea now have to decide if they want the player before the transfer window closes and if they will be willing to pay £34 million for him.

Chelsea currently have Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to play in their deeper midfield roles. Mason Mount and Reece James can also be used as makeshift deep-lying midfielders.

