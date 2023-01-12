Atletico threaten to remove Thibaut Courtois' plaque if Real Madrid superstar doesn't correct his behavior

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is under fire from Atletico Madrid, who have threatened to remove his plaque if he doesn't correct his behavior.

Courtois played three seasons with the Colchoneros, where he won a Spanish league, a Copa del Rey, a Europa League, and a European Super Cup.

Now Courtois has been threatened by Atletico that if he doesn't correct his behavior towards his old club then his plaque will be removed.

Why is Atletico Madrid angry with Thibaut Courtois?

Tempers with Courtois have been heated at Atlético Madrid since he made the decision to sign for Real Madrid ahead of the 2018/2019 season, coming from Chelsea.

Before the 2022 Champions League final, Courtois was quoted as saying:

“They (for Liverpool) already played a final against Madrid in 2018, I think it's different for me obviously. If you face Real Madrid you know that when you play a final, they win it. That's why I think I'm now on the good side of the story.”

The above comment infuriated Atletico fans and it got even worse when, in the 2022 Madrid Derby between the two sides, Courtois made another gesture that further fanned the flames.

During the warm-up, Thibaut Courtois was insulted by Atletico fans. Initially, the goalkeeper smiled but then when he could not resist it anymore and made a gesture where he showed them a tattoo with the Champions League, a trophy Atletico has not won yet.

That gesture provoked Atletico fans who saw their side under Diego Simeone lose two Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016 to their rivals in the capital.

Courtois, who emerged from the lower ranks of Racing Genk from Belgium, came to Atlético Madrid in 2011 and played three seasons.

He then moved to Chelsea before signing for Real Madrid in 2018.

