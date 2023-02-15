"Average before Mbappe came on" - PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar get branded the 'hideous twins' for 'stinking it up' against Bayern

Lionel Messi and Neymar have been lambasted for their performances in the absence of Kylian Mbappe in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. The Parisians suffered defeat in the first leg of their last 16 UEFA Champions League tie at home, thanks to Kingsley Coman's 53rd-minute strike.

Mbappe started on the bench after making a quick recovery from a thigh injury. Manager Christophe Galtier selected Messi and Neymar in attack, but the duo failed to flourish in the Frenchman's absence.

Bayern controlled most of the game until Mbappe was introduced in the 57th minute. He immediately sprung PSG into life. He had the ball in the back of the net in the 73rd minute, but VAR ruled that Nuno Mendes was offside in the build-up.

Meanwhile, Messi and Neymar struggled to influence the game. The Argentine forward had two shots blocked, completed five of eight dribble attempts and made one key pass. Neymar, meanwhile, had one shot on target, two shots blocked and made one key pass. He drew the ire of the Parc des Princes faithful with a poor free-kick in the dying embers of the game.

The defeat means Galtier's side need to overturn a 1-0 deficit at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern are unbeaten this season. It was a frustrating night for PSG and fans were unimpressed with Messi and Neymar's displays.

One fan argued that the duo were nonexistent tikk Mbappe entered the fray:

"Average before Mbappe came on."

Another deemed the duo:

"Two hideous twins."

Another claimed that the pair were:

"Stinking it up on the pitch."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a lackluster night for the attacking duo:

Don @Opresii Messi and Neymar should have played tonight Messi and Neymar should have played tonight

David Oladele @alwaysonebetter Messi and Neymar loomed average before Mbappe came on, I think the torch has been passed. Messi and Neymar loomed average before Mbappe came on, I think the torch has been passed.

enzobrhn @enzobrhn @ESPNFC Messi & Neymar are useless without Mbappe @ESPNFC Messi & Neymar are useless without Mbappe

1️⃣4️⃣Bon coeur 🌱☘ @Corllo1 This Mbappe sub just showed that he is the best player in that team and that both messi and neymar are nothing without him in the team This Mbappe sub just showed that he is the best player in that team and that both messi and neymar are nothing without him in the team

Zak 🐐 @ZakOnlyFacts @amitttrmfc Messi and neymar was stinking it up on the pitch @amitttrmfc Messi and neymar was stinking it up on the pitch

hala @RMCF209 Psg need to blow up Mbappe,messi, and Neymar trio. Build around Mbappe and fix the midfield Psg need to blow up Mbappe,messi, and Neymar trio. Build around Mbappe and fix the midfield

~ @mercyl4s Messi and Neymar fans trying to remember when's the last time they both stepped up in a big UCL night



Two hideous twins.

Messi and Neymar fans trying to remember when's the last time they both stepped up in a big UCL nightTwo hideous twins. https://t.co/73rtbw5Rcv

Lionel Messi and Neymar ready to quit PSG amid Mbappe tensions

Lionel Messi (left) and Neymar ready to quit PSG.

A power struggle has ensued behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes between Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. The latter was named Galtier's side's vice-captain, which only further created disharmony in the Parisians group.

According to Foot Mercato, Messi and Neymar are both seeking to leave the club at the end of the season. PSG are reportedly preparing for their departure. The Argentine has been in talks with the Ligue 1 giants over a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer. However, those talks continue to stall.

Meanwhile, Neymar's contract automatically renewed last summer, keeping him at the Parc des Princes till 2027. Nevertheless, the Brazilian has continuously been at loggerheads with fans.

