"Away match in Kazakhstan is INSANE", "There's a team called Noah?" - Chelsea fans react as they learn Conference League opponents

Chelsea's opponents for the 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League have been revealed. Fans were left astonished by the list of clubs the Blues are set to face in the tournament this season.

The west Londoners endured a turbulent 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino. They stagnated in the middle of the table for the majority of the season.

However, Pochettino's side managed to turn things around in the latter half of the term and achieved a sixth-place finish, securing European football. The Blues were close to grabbing a spot in the UEFA Europa League.

However, Manchester United, who finished eighth in the league last season, managed to defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final and hijack the spot from the Blues.

Trending

As a result, Chelsea will play in the Conference League this season and their opponents have now been revealed. The Blues play home games against Belgian side Gent, Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers, and Armenian side Noah.

Meanwhile, their away fixtures include Heidenheim, Kazakhstan Premier League side Astana, and Greek outfit Panathinaikos. Supporters have been left in stitches by the fact that Chelsea will play Astana in Kazakhstan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some reactions:

"An away match in Kazakhstan is insane," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, others cannot believe there exists a team named FC Noah:

"THERES A TEAM CALLED NOAH??? 😭😭😭😭 " one supporter exclaimed.

"Lmao. We are playing Noah’s ark" commented one fan.

"Bruv... What's Shamrock and NOAH" wrote another.

The Blues will next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday (1 September).

Pundit urges Enzo Maresca to drop Chelsea star from starting XI

ESPN Pundit Craig Burley has advised Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to drop Mykhailo Mudryk from the starting XI. He believes the Ukrainian winger does not deserve to start for the Blues.

The west Londoners signed Mudryk for a reported £88.5 million fee in January 2023. The 23-year-old has failed to impress with his performances and has received a lot of criticism as a result.

Mudryk started for the Blues in their 6-2 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. He was subbed off for Pedro Neto at the break after an underwhelming performance in the first period.

Speaking about Mudryk's inclusion in the starting XI, Burley said:

"Noni Madueke was absolutely flying from the first minute, it was a big statement from him. It was much better from Nicolas Jackson as well. Not that we learned anything, but Mykhailo Mudryk is just going to be a waste of time, as a starter. Pedro Neto will play there. He came on there, but he will play. Mudryk is just not consistent enough."

Mudryk has contributed just seven goals and five assists in 61 games for the Blues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback