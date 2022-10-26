“Back on track with the same commitment and dedication” - Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after returning to Manchester United training 

Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence as the Portuguese forward returned to training with Manchester United's first-team squad.

Ronaldo was suspended for his tantrums during United's 2-0 Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on 20 October. The Portuguese didn't start the match and walked down the tunnel before the full-time whistle was blown.

According to Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute as well. He was later suspended from the Red Devils' league clash against Chelsea and trained with the club's Under-21s for a while.

However, he is back with the first team, and Ronaldo issued a statement on social media as he wrote:

"Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!"

Cristiano Ronaldo also took to social media after Ten Hag decided to take disciplinary action against him. The forward wrote:

"As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches.

"That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process."

Ronaldo further added:

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented.

"Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us."

Ronaldo has struggled immensely for Manchester United this season. In 12 games across all competitions, he has just two goals and one assist.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided update on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United will take on FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League next on Thursday (27 October). Erik ten Hag was asked whether he had a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the game as the forward returned to training.

The Dutch manager replied (via manutd.com):

“It's not difficult but I think we set everything and we answered all the questions. So, he was out for one game and now he is back in the squad as usual."

When asked more questions on the situation involving Ronaldo, Ten Hag replied:

“I won't answer anymore. So, all the questions I think, everything we covered last week, everything we explained, so we have to focus on the game tomorrow. We have an important game because we want to be No. 1 in the group, so let's focus on that.”

