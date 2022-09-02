“Back in training and available” – Thomas Tuchel provides positive fitness update on Chelsea duo ahead of West Ham clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be available for their clash at the weekend (September 3) against West Ham United.

The Blues will want to bounce back following their midweek defeat against Southampton at St. Mary's. Chelsea have won just two of their first five Premier League encounters this term. However, they do have an excellent record at home against the Hammers.

Paddy Power @paddypower Goals this season:



Chelsea - 6

Everton - 4

Man United - 4

West Ham - 1

Wolves - 2



Ahead of Saturday's London derby, Tuchel was asked about the fitness of Loftus-Cheek and James, with the latter missing the Southampton defeat due to injury. The German told his pre-match press conference (as per Football.London):

"Back in training and available. Only N'Golo is out."

The number of games that Kante is missing will be a concern for Blues supporters, as he missed the previous two games through injury.

Conor Gallagher is set to return to the squad after serving his suspension for his red card against Leicester City last week. Tuchel confirmed that Aubameyang is not fit enough to play yet and also gave an update on new signing Denis Zakaria.

The midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge on loan from Juventus on deadline day but Tuchel confirmed that he will not be available for the West Ham game. He stated:

"No (he will not be in the squad). We need to work on the work permit. He will not be in the squad for tomorrow. We hope for Tuesday and then Fulham."

Sripad @falsewinger Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher are back in the squad for Chelsea, while Wesley Fofana is the only new addition.



Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel comments on pressure facing him following busy transfer window

Chelsea have been one of the busiest clubs of the summer following Todd Boehly's takeover and Tuchel appreciates that expectations have now been raised.

The German tactician stated in his press conference:

"Before we talk about the title, we should be ready to challenge West Ham for a win. There's too many points dropped already to talk about big things. We need a turnaround in this season. I think we are a club in transition, we are paying a price for the last half a year of insecurity."

"The teams that are dominating the league are the teams who knew since many months what they want, where they are, which role they would play in this league. It wasn't so clear for us so we had to come from behind. We have periods in every game where we play okay, we have periods in every game where we don't play okay. The pressure is on and the responsibility is on me."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Clubs with the biggest NET spend this summer:



-€227M Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

-€226M Man Utd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

-€164M West Ham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

-€155M Nottm Forest 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

-€136M Newcastle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

-€131M Tottenham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

-€115M Barcelona

