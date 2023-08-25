"Bald version of Rodrigo De Paul", "He knows his job" - Fans react hilariously as video of Lionel Messi's bodyguard at Inter Miami games goes viral

A video compilation of Lionel Messi's bodyguard protecting him during Inter Miami games has gone viral on social media, leaving fans intrigued.

Inter Miami made a massive coup when they roped in Lionel Messi on a free transfer last month. While several legends, including David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, have previously played in the United States, the Argentinian icon is arguably the biggest import in the history of the MLS.

The need to protect Messi is, therefore, not lost on Inter Miami, who recently hired a bodyguard to protect the superstar exclusively. A video compilation of the intimidating gentleman guarding the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has emerged online. Watch the video here (h/t @Fentuo_ on Twitter):

In the two-and-a-half-minute-long video, the bodyguard can be seen having Messi's back before, during and after Inter Miami games. In one of the clips, he can be seen pacing up and down the touchline, as the Argentinian attempts to make a difference for the Herons on the pitch.

The seriousness with which Messi's bodyguard at Inter Miami has drawn interesting reactions from fans on social media. One likened the strong-looking gentleman to Rodrigo De Paul, who has gained the reputation of being the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's protector in the Argentina national team:

While fans see the funny side of the matter, it is sensible that Inter Miami have taken Messi's security seriously after signing him for free last month.

Who is Lionel Messi's personal bodyguard at Inter Miami?

The identity of the bodyguard had not been known to the public when eagle-eyed fans first started noticing him. However, he has since been identified as Yassine Chueko. More details about the person Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has handpicked to protect the Argentinian have also emerged.

Yassine Chueko is a former soldier who served the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bodyguard is also an MMA fighter, with expertise in martial arts forms like taekwondo and boxing. He has impressive credentials as a former Navy Seal as well.

The rise in pitch invaders in recent years, coupled with the buzz around Lionel Messi's move to the US, has led Miami to hire a personal bodyguard for him. It is easy to see why Chueko has been chosen to protect the superstar. However, it is unclear how much he gets paid for the job.