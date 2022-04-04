"Ball security personified" - Joel Matip in awe of 30-year-old Liverpool star

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has heaped praise on Reds team-mate Thiago Alcantara for his ability to maintain possession and create space.

Jurgen Klopp's side signed Thiago from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a deal worth up to £25 million in the summer of 2020. The Spain international, though, struggled to find his form at Anfield, especially during the first half of last season.

However, Thiago has been slowly building momentum at Liverpool since the second half of last season. Despite making a slow start to his life on Merseyside, the 30-year-old has now established himself as a key player for the Reds.

Thiago's growing importance to Klopp's team was evident in the side's 2-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder produced a man-of-the-match performance as he pulled the strings for Liverpool from the center of the pitch.

Thiago's Liverpool team-mate Matip has now waxed lyrical about the former Barcelona midfielder. Heaping praise on the Spaniard, the centre-back revealed that he wonders if he has more than two eyes on his head. He told German magazine Kicker [via Inside Futbol]:

“He [Thiago] is ball security personified. He creates extra gaps with his movements and embodies the high art of football. I don’t know how many eyes he has in his head. But what he does is incredible.”

Thiago found the back of the net just once from 30 appearances across all competitions for Klopp's side last season. The midfielder has already bettered that tally this term, having scored and assisted two goals each in 25 matches.

Thiago could have key role to play for Liverpool in coming weeks

With the international break behind us, we are now in the final stretch of the 2021-22 campaign. Liverpool, who have already won the EFL Cup, are hopeful of becoming the first English club to win the EFL Cup.

The Reds are scheduled to face Portuguese giants Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals this month. The first leg of the tie will take place in Lisbon on Tuesday, while the return leg will be held at Anfield on April 13th.

Klopp's side are just one point behind table-toppers Manchester City in the Premier League. They travel to the Etihad Stadium this weekend in what could be this season's title decider.

The Anfield outfit have also been pitted against Pep Guardiola's men in the FA Cup. They are scheduled to lock horns with Manchester City in the semi-finals of the competition at Wembley on April 16th.

With a host of big games coming up for the Reds, Thiago could have a key role to play for them in the upcoming weeks and until the end of the season.

