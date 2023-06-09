Ballon d'Or 2023: Dates for announcing list of nominees and award ceremony confirmed

France Football have confirmed that the nominees for the 2023 Ballon d'Or will be announced on September 6.

This year's award ceremony will take place on Monday (October 16), and some of the biggest names in football will likely be up for the prestigious honour. The list of 30 players who will be gunning for the prize will be released on September 6.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward and Argentine hero Lionel Messi is the favourite for the accolade.

The 35-year-old won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with La Abiceleste and the Ligue 1 title with PSG. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight World Cup appearances, winning his second Golden Ball award. He also netted 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions at the Parc des Princes this season.

Manchester City's free-scoring striker Erling Haaland is also expected to be in the fray. The 22-year-old Norweigan has scored 52 goals in as many games across competitions. He has played a vital role in City's Premier League and FA Cup triumphs. His teammate Kevin De Bruyne has been equally as impressive, scoring ten goals and providing 31 assists in 48 games.

Other names that are also in the running for the Ballon d'Or are:

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games), PSG's Kylian Mbappe (41 goals in 43 games), and Napoli's Victor Osimhen (31 goals in 39 games).

Karim Benzema is the holder after winning the award last year. Meanwhile, Messi is the record-holder with seven wins but didn't receive a nomination last year.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague tips Lionel Messi to win 2023 Ballon d'Or

Messi is expected to win the award for a record-extending eighth time.

Renowned Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has hinted that Messi could win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. Managing Barca tweeted:

"Lionel Messi is expected to win the Ballon D'Or this summer. (GuillemBalague)."

Balague responded to the tweet by simply replying:

"No arguments on that, no?"

Messi cemented his legacy in Qatar at the end of last year when he finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy. He guided Argentina to glory in the Middle East with inspired performances.

The legendary forward was also impressive for PSG, helping them win a second straight Ligue 1 title. The Argentine is leaving Europe this summer, as he heads to MLS side Inter Miami. He could be playing in the United States as a Ballon d'Or winner.

