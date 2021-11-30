Ballon d'Or 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo ranking revealed

The 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings from 6 to 10 have been revealed by France Football. Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma finished in 10th-place just behind his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been ranked eighth on the list, while Mohamed Salah finished above him in seventh-place.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo finished just outside the top five in sixth-place in the race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The Portuguese finished as the top-scorer in Serie A last season, but failed to win the league title.

Earlier, Luka Modric and Cesar Azpilicueta shared 29th-place for the award, while Nicolo Barella, Gerard Moreno and Ruben Dias were ranked 26th. Generational talents Phil Foden and Pedri were named 25th and 24th respectively.

Harry Kane finished in 23rd-place, with Bruno Fernandes and Lautaro Martinez sharing 21st-place above him.

Additionally, Neymar finished 16th ahead of Luis Suarez (17th), Simon Kjaer (18th), Mason Mount (19th) and Riyad Mahrez (20th). Erling Haaland (11th), Romelu Lukaku (12th), Giorgio Chiellini (13th), Leonardo Bonucci (14th) and Raheem Sterling (15th) also finished outside the top 10.

Now we are down to the last five names in the race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or!

