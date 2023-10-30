Ballon d'Or 2023 live stream: Date, time, where to watch and TV channel as Lionel Messi emerges as favorite for the prize 

Lionel Messi and co. gear up for the Ballon d'Or ceremony tonight (October 30), and here's where you can catch the action.

The live streaming for the award ceremony will be available on L'Equipe's YouTube channel and website for free. Viewers in India and the USA can also catch the action on the Sony Sports Network and Paramount+, respectively.

In India, the broadcast of the event will commence at 11:30 PM IST onwards, Monday, October 30, on the Sony Sports network and will run until 1:30 AM IST, October 31.

Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi is gunning for his eighth Ballon d'Or title. Messi, alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, are considered the frontrunners in the race for the trophy.

The Argentina skipper managed to lay his hands on the coveted World Cup trophy last year, bagging seven goals and three assists in the tournament. This includes a brace in the competition's final against France.

Meanwhile, Haaland enjoyed an incredible debut season with Manchester City, where he helped his club win the treble. He bagged 36 goals from 35 appearances in the Premier League while managing 12 goals from 11 appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

It remains to be seen which player takes home the honors tonight at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard believes Lionel Messi should win Ballon d'Or

Eden Hazard (via Getty Images)

Ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard, who recently announced retirement from the game, believes Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi must win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Hazard has been a long-time fan of the Barcelona legend, even calling the latter the best in the world during an interview in 2019. Addressing the 36-year-old's chances of winning the highest individual honor in football, Hazard said (via GFFN):

"It wouldn't be logical to not give the Ballon d'Or to the best player in history in the year that he won the World Cup."

Messi picked up the Golden Ball award as the FIFA World Cup's best player in Qatar last year. He finished one behind Kylian Mbappe for most goals in the competition while managing to top the charts for the highest assists.

Messi also scored 21 goals and assisted 20 for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions last season before departing for Inter Miami in the summer.