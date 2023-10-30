Ballon d'Or 2023: Rankings from 26 to 30 revealed as Odegaard equally placed with Kylian Mbappe’s teammate

The list of players that have finished in 26-30th place in the Ballon d'Or race have been released and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is on the list.

Manchester City's treble-winning defender Ruben Dias has finished 30th. The Portugal international made 43 appearances across competitions last season, helping the Cityzens win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani have both finished joint-28th in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

Odegaard was very important for the Gunners bagging 15 goals and eight assists in 45 games across competitions. Kylian Mbappe's Parisian teammate Kolo Muani netted 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games across competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Inter Milan's midfield maestro Nicolo Barella has finished in 27th place. The Italian was part of the Nerazzurri side that won the Coppa Italia and made it to the Champions League final. He bagged nine goals and 10 assists in 52 games across competitions.

Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala has come 26th in the Ballon d'Or list following a stellar campaign with the Bavarians. The German attacker is also nominated for the Kopa Trophy, with the 20-year-old conjuring up 16 goals and as many assists in 47 games across competitions. He was part of a Bayern team that won the Bundesliga title.

