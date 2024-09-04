Ballon d'Or 2024: Erling Haaland and Toni Kroos among second set of 5 nominees for award

France Football are currently unveiling their Ballon d'Or final 30 list and the second set of names has been released. Erling Haaland, Nico Williams, Granit Xhaka, Artem Dovbyk, and Toni Kroos are the latest names.

They join Jude Bellingham, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Federico Valverde, and Emiliano Martínez, who were named in the first set today (Wednesday, September 4). Another 20 names will be unveiled in the coming hours.

Erling Haaland played a key role for Manchester City last season and helped them win the Premier League once again. He scored 52 times in 53 matches for the Cityzens last season, while providing nine assists.

Nico Williams, who was chased by Barcelona, Chelsea and PSG in the recently concluded transfer window, is the next name mentioned in the list. He played a key role for Athletic Club, scoring five goals and providing 14 assists in La Liga, before helping Spain win EURO 2024.

Granit Xhaka could not do much at the EURO 2024, but he was a vital part of the Bayer Leverkusen side that went invincible in Bundesliga last season. He scored four times for the German club as they went on to win the league title and the DFB Pokal.

Artem Dovbyk and Toni Kroos are the final names on the list after their impressive performances for Girona and Real Madrid last season. The Ballon d'Or award is set to be presented on October 28.

