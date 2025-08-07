Ballon d'Or 2025: Kylian Mbappe and Cole Palmer included in second set of 10 nominees for prestigious award

France Football are announcing the Ballon d'Or nominees today, August 7, and the second set of the Top 30 are out. The list features three Paris Saint-Germain stars and two Barcelona players, while Chelsea and Real Madrid also have their stars represented.Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is making his second appearance in the Top 30 after finishing 17th in the 2023 Ballon d'Or ranking. He had a stellar season with PSG and Napoli, scoring seven times for the French side after joining them in January and playing a key role in their UEFA Champions League triumph.Robert Lewandowski scored 27 goals in LaLiga and added 11 more in the UEFA Champions League last season. He was key for Hansi Flick's side and has made it to the Top 30 this year.Alexis Mac Allister was a key player for Argentina in their 2024 Copa América victory last summer. He carried on his form for Liverpool and helped Arne Slot win the Premier League in his first season in charge at Anfield.Lautaro Martínez performed well for Inter Milan last season, although the San Siro club failed to win any silverware, despite reaching the Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League finals, while also excelling in Serie A. The Argentine striker's contribution did not go unnoticed, and he has been included in the top 30 for the Ballon d'Or this year.Kylian Mbappe also failed to help Real Madrid win silverware in his first season with the Santiago Bernabeu side. He scored 31 times in the league for Los Blancos, while adding another seven in the UEFA Champions League and two more in the Copa del Rey.Scott McTominay is making the top 30 for the first time in his career, after playing a vital role in Napoli's Serie A win. He scored 12 goals in the league and was one of the main reasons why Antonio Conte's side pipped Inter Milan to the title.Nuno Mendes and João Neves were an integral part of Paris Saint-Germain's side last season and have now been named in the top 30 list. The Portuguese duo were the driving force behind Luis Enrique's European treble-winning season with the Ligue 1 side.Pedri was in fine form last season for Barcelona, making him one of the final names in the second set for nominees. Chelsea star Cole Palmer completes the set after his heroics helped the Premier League side win the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference League last season.You can check out the final set of Ballon d'Or nominees here. When is the 2025 Ballon d'Or gala?The 2025 Ballon d'Or gala is set for Monday, September 22, in Paris at the Théâtre du Châtelet. The ceremony will also present 12 other awards on the night, including the Women's Ballon d'Or, Kopa, and Yashin trophies.The Kopa Trophy is handed to the best young player of the season, while the Yashin Trophy goes to the best goalkeeper. The Gerd Muller trophy will be presented to the Top scorer of the season, with the Socrates Award going to the player with the most significant social impact in the year.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Football for the complete list of Ballon d'Or nominees and more news related to the gala.