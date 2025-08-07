Ballon d'Or 2025: Nominees for Yachine Trophy, Cruyff Trophy, Kopa Award and other awards revealed

The nominees for several awards leading up to the Ballon d'Or 2025 were announced on Thursday, August 7. In a post shared by Ballon d'Or on the social media site X, the nominees for one of the more prestigious awards, the Men's Team Coach of the Year (Johan Cruyff Trophy), were announced, among others.

Luis Enrique, who won the treble with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season (the UEFA Champions League, the Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France), rightly found himself on this list, while Barcelona's Hansi Flick also got a mention. Flick won LaLiga with Barcelona in 2024-25. Liverpool's Premier League-winning manager, Arne Slot, was another nominee.

Enzo Maresca, who led Chelsea to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, was also a part of this list, while Antonio Conte, who won the 2024-25 Serie A with Napoli, was the last nominee.

In the Johan Cruyff Trophy (women), Sonia Bompastor led the way in the nominations as she won the WSL, Women's League Cup and Women's FA Cup with Chelsea last season, followed closely by Arsenal's Renee Slegers. England Women's head coach Sarina Wiegman found a mention, as did Brazil Women's coach Arthur Elias. Nigeria's Justine Madugu made up the list.

Emiliano Martinez nominated for the Yachine Trophy

The nominees for the Yachine Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper of the year, were also revealed. Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak were some big names on this list. Arsenal's David Raya, too, found a mention.

Inter Milan, who ended as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League last season, saw their goalkeeper, Yann Sommer, nominated as well. Nonetheless, perhaps the biggest name on the list was that of PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma. Lille's Lucas Chevalier and Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels were also named.

For the women's equivalent of the Yachine Trophy, Ann-Katrin Berger of NJ/NY Gotham FC, Barcelona's Cata Coll and Chelsea's Hannah Hampton led the way. Chiamaka Nnadozie of Brighton and Hove Albion and Daphne van Domselaar of Arsenal were also named on this list.

Lamine Yamal features on the nominees' list for the Kopa Trophy

Even more interesting were the nominees for the Kopa Trophy, which is given to the best young talent of the year. PSG's Desire Doue led the list, while Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen, Chelsea's Estevao, Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz follow suit.

Barca's Lamine Yamal was perhaps the biggest name on this list, and he will be the favourite to lift the trophy as well. But he will be given stiff competition by Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly. FC Porto's Rodrigo Mora, PSG's Joao Neves and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi made up the rest of this list.

For the women's Kopa Trophy, the nominees featured Vicky Lopez, who won the Liga F and Supercopa Femenina with Barcelona last season. Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein, Paraguay's Claudia Martínez Ovando and Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo also featured on this list. Brighton and Hove Albion's Michelle Agyemang, who won the 2025 Women's EURO with England, was also named.

Chelsea named in the list of nominees for the Men's Club of the Year

In the nominees' list for the Men's Club of the Year, Chelsea were named, alongside PSG, who won the treble last season, and Liverpool, who won the Premier League in Slot's first season in charge. Brazil's Botafogo got a mention, as did Barcelona.

In the same awards for the Women's Club of the Year, Barcelona featured again, as did Chelsea. Arsenal are a new entry into this list of nominees, primarily on the back of them winning the 2024-25 Champions League. Olympique Lyon and Orlando Pride make up the rest of the clubs in this list of nominations.

