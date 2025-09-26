Ballon d'Or 2025: Total points received by winner Ousmane Dembele and other candidates in the top 10 of list revealed

PSG star Ousmane Dembele beat Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d'Or by a whopping 321 points. The top Premier League star was Mohamed Salah with 657 points, while Chelsea's Cole Palmer got 211 points.The official Ballon d'Or account on X has unveiled the points collected by the top 10, showing how easily Yamal and Dembele ran away with the award. They were the only players to get over 1000 points, but the PSG star won the award by a clear margin.Dembele got a stunning 1380 points on his way to collecting the award, while Yamal came second with 1059 points. Vitinha managed to edge out Salah for the third spot with 703 points, while the Liverpool star got 657 points.Raphinha, who was once touted to win the Ballon d'Or in 2025, came fifth with 620 points. Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Nuno Mendes got 484, 172, and 171 points after winning the treble with PSG last season.Kylian Mbappe was the only Real Madrid star in the top 10, finishing 378 points.Ousmane Dembele comments on Ballon d'Or winPSG star Ousmane Dembele spoke after collecting the Ballon d'Or award, admitting that he was speechless after getting the France Football award from Brazil legend Ronaldinho. He thanked the clubs he had played for, as they had played a crucial role in his career, and ultimately called PSG manager Luis Enrique a father figure, citing him as a key reason for his success.He said (via ESPN):&quot;What just happened to me is incredible. I'm speechless. It's been an amazing season with PSG. I've experienced incredible things, and I'm a little nervous; it's not easy. Receiving this trophy, especially from Ronaldinho, is truly exceptional. I want to thank PSG for signing me in 2023. The president, the entire team, and the club. They are a wonderful family. From day one, the president has treated me very well.&quot;&quot;I would also like to thank all the staff at PSG who have been fantastic. Luis Enrique, who is like a father to me. He has been very important to my career, even though it's not over yet. Thank you to all my teammates. We've won almost everything. You've been by my side, and together we've raised our level to achieve these team trophies. This is an individual award, but we all share in this success as a team. Thank you to all the clubs I've played for: Stade Rennes, Borussia Dortmund, and the club I always dreamed of playing for, Barcelona.&quot;Ousmane Dembele made it to the Ballon d'Or top 30 for the first time in his career and ended up taking home the award.