"Ballon d'Or, we are coming," "Ronaldo shaking as we speak" - Fans react as Manchester City's Erling Haaland breaks UCL record against Leipzig

Fans took to social media and shared their reactions as Erling Haaland broke a long-standing UEFA Champions League record by becoming the youngest player to reach 40 goals.

In a dramatic UEFA Champions League encounter, Manchester City staged a remarkable comeback against RB Leipzig, anchored by Haaland and Phil Foden. Initially trailing by two goals, the English giants clawed back to secure a 3-2 win, sparked by Haaland's impressive first goal.

The towering forward had barely seen the ball before his goal, which came 54 minutes into the game. He latched onto a pinpoint pass from Phil Foden and buried the ball into the bottom corner to ignite Manchester City's turnaround and carve a new milestone in the Champions League records.

Aged just 23, the Norwegian marksman has achieved a feat unparalleled by football legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He has racked up a staggering 40 goals in just 35 Champions League appearances, outpacing the likes of every other player in efficiency.

This led fans to react on social media, with some taking to Twitter to express their thoughts on the marksman's record-breaking feat. One fan stated:

"Ballon d'Or, we are coming"

Another added:

"Ronaldo shaking as we speak"

Here is a selection of the fans' tweets:

Erling Haaland shatters Premier League scoring record

Erling Haaland has rewritten the Premier League history books by becoming the fastest player to net 50 goals, a feat he accomplished in a mere 48 games. This remarkable achievement eclipses the previous record held by Andrew Cole, who took 65 games to reach this milestone.

In a match against Liverpool, Haaland added his name to the record books. The 27th minute of the game saw him unleash a left-footed strike, following an assist from Nathan Ake, which secured his 50th Premier League goal. This goal was also his 18th in 20 games across all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old Norwegian prodigy now leads a prestigious list of elite strikers. He has surpassed the likes of Alan Shearer and Mohamed Salah in the race to 50 Premier League goals. Haaland's goal-scoring exploits were evident last season, his debut in the league, where he set a record with 36 goals.

With this record in the bag, Erling Haaland's next target is the century mark. It is a benchmark set by Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer, who reached 100 goals in 124 games.