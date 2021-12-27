Barcelona add third player to right-back shortlist as Xavi looks to fine-tune squad: Reports

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their right-back spot and have reportedly shortlisted a third player as a potential target.

With Sergino Dest inconsistent and returning hero Dani Alves still not registered, Xavi has been forced to play Ronald Araujo, a centre-back, in that role.

Barcelona have thereby tabled three players as potential arrivals, with Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta being the biggest name.

The Spaniard is currently in the final six months of his contract with Chelsea and hasn't penned a new deal yet.

Barcelona are now looking to sign him on a Bosman next summer although Chelsea are touted to extend his contract soon, which could jeopardize the move.

Another name that's been bandied about a lot is that of Ajax player Noussair Mazraoui. He's open to leaving Ajax at the end of his contract next summer and Barcelona could be a viable option.

The third option is Djibril Sidibe of AS Monaco, also a World Cup-winner with France in 2018.

Barcelona have been following him for some time while their arch-rivals Real Madrid have also approached the player, although he wasn't keen on a substitute role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Another issue could be his age, as Sidibe is 29 now, while Barcelona are looking for younger players.

Dani Alves seems like Barcelona's only hope right now

Barcelona's options are limited and the age of two of their three potential targets is a concern.

Azpilicueta may be a legend, but he's 32 while Sidibe will also be 30 by the time the 2022-23 season comes around.

Of all the available options, Dani Alves seems like their only hope now, and Xavi would be hoping to get the player registered as soon as possible.

He's 38, and won't be around for long, but the Brazilian understands the philosophy of the club more than most players in the current squad.

Alves is a club veteran of 391 games and a staggering 21 trophies, a record at the time of his departure in 2016.

Having also played with Xavi for seven of those eight years, he won't have any issues adjusting to life under the new Barcelona manager.

