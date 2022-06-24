Barcelona approached Luis Suarez as alternative to Robert Lewandowski: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing former striker Luis Suarez if the club fails to seal a permanent move for Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The 35-year-old left the Catalan side in 2020 after then head coach Ronald Koeman took over the reins of the club. The Uruguayan forward joined rivals Atletico Madrid on a two-year contract and guided them to a La Liga title in the 2020/21 season.

After enduring an injury-plagued campaign last time around, Suarez is on his way out of the Rojiblancos at the end of his current deal. During his time in Madrid, he registered 34 goals and six assists in 83 outings across all competitions.

According to a report by SPORT, Barcelona have already approached the player over a possible return to Camp Nou this summer. However, the club have reportedly asked the former Liverpool and Ajax star to wait until August as Polish striker Lewandowski remains their top priority.

Suarez, as per the report, has decided not to wait for so long since he is also being pursued by La Liga clubs Sevilla, Villarreal and Argentine Primera Division side River Plate.

During his time at the Catalan club, he featured in 283 matches, scoring 198 goals and providing 113 assists. He won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and one UEFA Champions League crown with the Blaugrana.

On the other hand, Barcelona have made an initial offer for Lewandowski, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich in 2023, as per a report by ESPN. Lewandowski, who is valued at more than €40 million, has already expressed a desire to leave Germany.

Luis Suarez still 'angry' at Barcelona

After being shown the door at the Blaugrana two years ago, Luis Suarez relished the sweet taste of revenge during the 2020/21 season. He helped Atletico Madrid emerge victorious in the La Liga, scoring 21 goals and providing three goals.

Speaking to RTVE [via Goal], the Uruguayan reminisced about his time in Barcelona. He said:

"Yes [I believe in karma]. Karma, destiny, that they despise you, because I have not forgotten that last year in pre-season, they sent me to train on my own to make me angry, and I was a professional [despite that], as the coach said."

He further added:

"I was a professional and I would train every day without pouting because that is what I have to do, because I am like that and fate will have its own end."

Whether the relationship between the player and the club can be mended this summer, only time will tell.

