Barcelona and Arsenal contact 19-year-old Brazilian wonderkid's agent; face competition from Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund - Reports

European giants Barcelona and Arsenal have reportedly established contact with 19-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Breno Bidon from Corinthians, expressing an interest in the player's services.

The youngster has appeared in 35 games for the Corinthians youth sides (U17, U20) before making the jump to the senior team this year. He has already made three appearances for their first team, including one start in the Copa do Brasil.

He has shown great versatility and adaptability, having already been deployed as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and winger. His most impressive attributes are his impeccable vision, accurate passing, great football IQ and exceptional control on the ball.

Alongside Arsenal and Barcelona, German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also in the race for Breno's services in the upcoming transfer window, as per journalist Jorge Nicola.

With Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny expected to depart the Emirates at the end of the season, Arsenal are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. They could be looking to sign Breno, hoping that he helps them form a potent, future-proof midfield trio alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard down the line.

Meanwhile, for Barcelona, Oriol Romeu and Frenkie de Jong have been linked with moves away from the club in the upcoming transfer window. Although they have unearthed midfield gems like Fermin Lopez and Gavi, they will be looking to add Breno to their growing youthful core of players.

Bayern and Dortmund have also historically been known to nurture incredible young talent, and will be eager to make the Brazilian a part of their future plans.

However, Breno recently penned a contract extension with Corinthians until December 2028 with a €50 million release clause. This could make a move for the player really tricky for any of the European giants.

Barcelona, Arsenal looking to inject more youthful flavor into their squad in the upcoming window

Aside from Corinthians' Breno Bidon, Barcelona and Arsenal have also been scouting all around the world to find the next footballing superstar.

Barcelona have been linked with 17-year-old Ghanaian defender David Oduro from Accra Lions (via SPORT). The Ghana U20 international can play anywhere down the left flank, and left Barca scouts highly impressed after a tryout earlier this season.

He has already made 44 senior appearances, bagging one goal and six assists in the Ghanaian Premier League, and has been nicknamed the "African Pearl". He has also attracted attention from other European juggernauts, with Belgian side RSC Anderlecht and newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen also interested.

The defender himself has proclaimed his interest in joining Barcelona as a priority, but the club have been facing issues due to paperwork and great interest from other clubs.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are linked with 22-year-old Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville (via Goal). The Dutchman has been enjoying an incredible season in the Championship, adding 18 goals and nine assists to his tally in 43 games across all competitions.

He has helped Leeds establish themselves as a title contender, sitting just two points behind leaders Ipswich Town in third place. With Arsenal's attack misfiring in crucial moments, the signing of Summerville will be a highly shrewd piece of business in the long-term.

Will Arsenal and Barcelona manage to get these deals over the line and bring these exciting youngsters into their squad? Only time will tell.

