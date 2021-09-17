Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay picks Lionel Messi and Manchester United star in dream 5-a-side team

Barcelona summer signing Memphis Depay has named a star-studded 5-a-side team involving Lionel Messi and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. In an official press conference hosted by FC Barcelona earlier today, Memphis spoke to Sportskeeda and other publications across the Asia-Pacific about a wide range of topics.

When asked to name his dream 5-a-side team, including himself, Memphis immediately mentioned former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Neymar, with the two players currently playing together at Paris Saint-Germain. Pogba also earned himself a spot in the team, while Barcelona teammate and compatriot Frenkie de Jong joined him in midfield.

When asked by Sportskeeda about Barcelona's current crop of youngsters, with Demir Yusuf, Alejandro Balde and Gavi making their European debuts against Bayern Munich earlier this week, Memphis singled out Gavi for special praise and went on to say that all three players have bright futures ahead of them.

"They are all very talented. They train hard, they are eager to fight and improve themselves. Personally, I love the way Gavi is playing. Three players [Demir, Balde and Gavi] made their UCL debuts at such a young age and they have big careers in front of them. All I can say is they need to continue like this and keep training hard. What's most important is to enjoy the game, the quality will always show up."

Memphis could be Barcelona's go-to man in the post-Lionel Messi era

Memphis' Barcelona arrival has helped cope with Lionel Messi's loss

The summer transfer window turned out to be an eventful one for Barcelona as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann departed the club. Memphis' arrival, however, has been a bright spark for the Catalans, with the Dutchman already making quite the impression at the Camp Nou.

Messi's departure left a massive void in attack, but the Dutchman has hit the ground running immediately with two goals and an assist across four appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. He looks set to be a key player under Ronald Koeman this season and will be integral to the Blaugrana's hopes of winning a trophy to kick-start a new era at the club.

