Barcelona believe Pique will be a key player next season despite off-field issues with Shakira: Reports

Barcelona are confident Gerard Pique will continue to play an important role at the club despite his recent breakup with Shakira, as per a report from SPORT. Pique announced alongside Shakira in a joint statement on June 4 that the two are separating after 12 years together.

Pique has been with the La Liga giants since 2008 and has won everything there is to win at club level. His current contract with the Catalans runs out in 2024, so the club management sees him as an important part of the squad.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Shakira and Gerard Piqué break up after 11 years together, the couple confirm in a joint statement:



“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” Shakira and Gerard Piqué break up after 11 years together, the couple confirm in a joint statement:“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” https://t.co/koZho89bN1

Pique finished the 2021-22 season strong, with manager Xavi disclosing in April that the 35-year-old had played through a muscular discomfort for at least three months.

This determination to play for the club while not being fully fit has not gone unnoticed by the club's management and they continue to believe in the former Spain international's abilities.

Gerard Pique's adductor injury ruled him out for the last month of the 2021-22 season. With no international games to attend, the defender is expected to recover well in time for the 2022-23 season.

Gerard Pique and Shakira's breakup garnered a lot of media attention

Gerard Pique and Shakira, who started dating after Spain's World Cup triumph in 2010 and have two children together, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven. They were a very popular couple, with Pique starring for Barcelona and Spain regularly and Shakira, a well-known singer all across the globe.

So, when rumors began to emerge in Spain that their relationship had turned sour, it got a lot of media attention. After initial reports that the Colombian singer had caught Pique cheating, journalist Jose Antonio Aviles (via Marca) claimed that the two had an open relationship.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Gerard Piqué has informed Barcelona that he will continue, at least for next season. He's convinced that he will recover from his injury, and is very motivated with Xavi as the manager. Gerard Piqué has informed Barcelona that he will continue, at least for next season. He's convinced that he will recover from his injury, and is very motivated with Xavi as the manager.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/JiovMzero7

As per another recent report, Pique had already made up his mind about leaving the Waka-Waka singer and has been living alone in Barcelona for the last couple of months.

While one's personal life is being discussed openly in the media, it is certain to have an impact on the well-being of the person. The directors at Barcelona understand that and believe he will bounce back soon and are certain that all this will have no impact on his performances on the pitch.

SPORT also mentioned that Pique, who took a pay cut last year, might have to agree to another one if he stays with the club, as they look to reduce their wage bill by €160 million. Club captain Sergio Busquets had spoken out on the same on Tuesday, asking the club to be clear on their demands.

Speaking at a press conference regarding potential pay cuts, he said (via Marca):

"I've heard a lot of things being said and when I come back from holiday I don't know what they will tell me. I would like them to tell me and not find out from somewhere else, but I'm always willing to help. They haven't proposed anything to us, they haven't told us anything beyond what we hear from you [the press]."

