Barcelona believe they will be able to register 2 key players ahead of La Liga fixture against Cadiz - Reports

In what is a customary practice for clubs, Barcelona is yet to register all their senior players in La Liga. Nevertheless, the Blaugrana have successfully integrated new signings Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu into the first team. The midfield duo featured in their disappointing draw against Getafe.

Barcelona took to the pitch for the first time post-Ousmane Dembele's sale to Paris Saint-Germain when they began their 2023-24 domestic campaign against Getafe.

The Catalan giants were expected to register an easy win against the Azulones, but a first-half red card to Raphinha hampered their chances and the game ended at 0-0.

Additionally, Xavi Hernandez's side was missing two familiar faces in the form of Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena. The duo is yet to be registered in the league and therefore, could not feature in the aforementioned bout.

However, the Blaugrana are hopeful about completing all the formalities for Alonso and Pena before their second matchday clash, against Cadiz, as reported by Sport.

According to the Spanish media outlet, Barcelona have already submitted all the required documents for the registration of the two said players and are waiting for the league officials' approval.

While both Pena and Alonso are not first-choice players for Xavi, their availability will provide some necessary cover to an ailing Barca side.

Apart from the suspended Raphinha, the reigning Spanish champions will also miss Ronald Araujo, who is out due to a minor injury. Newcomer Inigo Martinez is also yet to be registered with the league, although the 32-year-old defender is still recovering from a past injury.

Barcelona still need several reinforcements to stay on top

Having only completed three summer signings so far, Barcelona will be hoping to add more players to their roster in the coming days. Xavi has stated multiple times that he needs a right-back and a midfielder to build a comprehensive title charge in the ongoing season.

Consequently, the club has been linked with the likes of Joao Cancelo, Ivan Fresneda, and Bernardo Silva, but nothing has progressed past the speculation stage. Links connecting Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix to Camp Nou have also surfaced, but the club seems to be prioritising other areas at the moment.

The news of sporting director Mateu Alemany's departure in September has shocked Culers all around the world and will definitely have an effect on Barcelona's transfer business. However, with Deco's appointment in the sporting department, the club will hope for a fruitful end to the current transfer window.