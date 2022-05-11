Barcelona boss Xavi explains why the club couldn't make a move for Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez has explained why the club failed to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old Norwegian striker was officially announced as a Manchester City signing on Tuesday. Haaland will move to the Eithad post the completion of the ongoing season.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



Congratulating Haaland on his transfer, Xavi explained why Barcelona could not sign the coveted young forward following their 3-1 win over Celta Vigo.

“I wish Haaland all the best at City. We couldn’t compete economically,” the Barça boss said (via Barca Universal).

Barcelona's financial situation

Much has been made of the Catalan club's finances in the last year or so. The previous administration under Josep Maria Bartomeu left the club in a poor state both on and off the pitch.

Added to that was the pressure of the new La Liga rules, which put a wage cap on all Spanish football teams. It prevented Barca from retaining their club legend Lionel Messi last summer, who left the Nou Camp in 2021 after 17 long years.

New Barcelona president Joan Laporta had to reorganize a lot of the finances, which included shaping commercial deals, offering staggered contracts and signing free agents. This prevented Barca from bringing in top talent and missing out on Haaland might well be down to the same reason.

The Norwegian cost City around £51.2m, according to the BBC, and will earn £400,000 a week, as per the BBC's Simon Stone.

Haaland could be City's missing piece in the jigsaw

Since coming to England, Pep Guardiola has won three league titles in five years and is on course to win his fourth one this season. He has effectively conquered the league along with other domestic cup competitions.

However, the UEFA Champions League has continued to elude him and Manchester City, who were recently knocked out by Real Madrid in the semifinals this season. Signing a world-class striker like Haaland will only add to City's ruthlessness in front of goal, and could even give them the final boost needed to secure the European trophy in the coming years.

