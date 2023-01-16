Barcelona boss Xavi rejects incredible swap deal with European giants involving Memphis Depay: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has refused a swap deal with European giants Inter Milan for Memphis Depay. Depay, who has not found favor with Xavi in recent times, is willing to move during the January transfer window.

However, Xavi has refused a swap deal for the forward with Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa, according to journalist Javier Miguel.

Why is Xavi not willing to let go of Memphis Depay?

Despite Xavi not deploying Depay at the frontline very often, he is not willing to let go of the Dutchman.

The forward is reportedly interested in heading to Atletico Madrid, who want a replacement for Joao Felix. However, Barcelona and Xavi don't want Depay to be sold to a direct rival like Atletico and would prefer him to move somewhere else. Xavi has suggested that he’s willing to let Memphis go if a suitable replacement can be brought in.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in making a deal for the Dutchman.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and could be available for a cut-price fee. Even so, The Sun claims that the Catalans would only let Depay leave if they received a transfer fee.

Xavi, when asked about Depay transfer rumors, recently exclaimed:

"I don’t want anyone to leave. I’m delighted with the squad.

Xavi added:

"It seems there won’t be a market for us. I’m happy with Depay."

Depay joined Barcelona as a free agent from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2021, and his wages are considered to be an issue for the club.

Barcelona is under a severe financial strain, which even forced them to let Lionel Messi leave in 2021 to free up their wage bill. With high earners like Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, and the recently-retired Gerard Pique on their wage books, Barcelona has been facing a severe financial crisis for a while.

Selling Memphis Depay could further free up the wage bill and help relieve some pressure off the economic conditions of the club.

