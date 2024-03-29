Barcelona manager Xavi has sued journalist Javi Miguel for spreading misinformation about an alleged internal investigation that the former carried out among his coaching staff, according to reports from MARCA.

On Wednesday, March 27, reports had also emerged about the former Barcelona midfielder suing another journalist, Manuel Jabois. Xavi accused Jabois of falsely claiming to have had a text conversation with him.

Miguel, who is prominent in Barca conversations, alleged that Xavi investigated his staff to identify 'leaks' within the dressing room. He claimed that the Catalan manager had the phones of all the staff members collected. He then asked a trustworthy ally to check their WhatsApp conversations for any suspect communications with certain journalists.

He further claimed that certain team meetings had taken place with just Xavi and the players, to prevent the chances of leaks through his coaching staff.

The club had already denied Miguel's reports, and now Xavi has given him an ultimatum to correct his information. If he fails to do so, the Blaugrana manager has threatened to continue the lawsuit.

In recent months, the relationship between Xavi and certain factions of news reporters has deteriorated. Xavi has openly criticized them for putting excessive pressure on his side.

For example, the 44-year-old was infuriated when a journalist called his Barcelona side the 'buffoons' of the UEFA Champions League, even after they won against Napoli.

With a crucial UCL quarter-final fixture against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on the horizon, Barcelona fans will be hoping that Xavi can leave the controversies behind him and focus on the job at hand.

Barcelona receive boost as key midfielders expected to return for UCL game against PSG

Barcelona have received a massive boost as midfielders Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are likely to feature in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against PSG (April 10).

De Jong suffered an ankle injury in Barca's 0-0 draw against Athletic Club on March 4, and has been out of action ever since. He also missed 10 games due to an ankle sprain earlier in the season. The Netherlands international has featured in 27 games this campaign, scoring twice.

Pedri, meanwhile, has missed 23 games this season due to a host of injuries, including multiple hamstring and muscular problems. The Spaniard has featured in only 24 games, bagging two goals and four assists.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are said to be confident that the midfield duo will be fit enough to make the trip to Paris with the rest of the squad.

De Jong is further ahead in his recovery timeline, and could potentially make Xavi's starting XI. However, Pedri only returned to training on Thursday, March 28, and is likely to be on the bench.