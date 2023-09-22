Barcelona-bound star suffers injury in league encounter that could keep him out of action for the next three months - Reports

La Liga champions Barcelona have been indirectly dealt a severe blow as one of their top talents has picked up a serious injury. Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque has been ruled out of action for three months after suffering an ankle injury in his country.

Barcelona signed 18-year-old goal machine Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for around €35 million this summer, beating several clubs to the youngster. They have an agreement in place with the Brazilian club to allow the teenager remain with them until July 2024.

Roque was in action for Athletico in a league match against Internacional, when he was at the receiving end of a tackle just seven minutes in.

Internacional defender Nicolas Hernandez went in hard on the teenager, leaving him clutching his ankle in tears. Initial scans have shown that there has been damage to his right ankle ligament and will be out until January.

Barcelona will be worried by the injury as the ankle is a quite complex joint to injure, and the injury may be more serious than feared.

They intend for the youngster to come into their first team immediately he arrives, as he is seen as a top talent. The Blaugrana will be hopeful that the injury does not have any long-term effects on him in his career.

He has a €500 million release clause written into his contract with the Spanish giants.

Roque has reportedly been assured of taking the famed number 10 jersey previously worn by countrymen Ronaldinho and Rivaldo at the club. This only goes to show how highly he is rated by the club and manager Xavi.

Who is Barcelona striker Vitor Roque?

Barcelona beat stiff competition from Chelsea to complete the signing of Roque, prompting questions about the youngster. He joined the club for a huge fee despite his tender years and lack of European experience.

Roque is a natural goalscorer, as he has shown in his time in Brazil as a teenager. He has scored 20 goals in 42 appearances this season across all competitions and has debuted for the Brazil national team.

He caught the eye during the U-20 South American Championship in which he scored six goals to lead Brazil to the title.

Barcelona signed Roque as their answer to Real Madrid phenom Endrick, with both teenagers signed for big money. The expectation is that both Brazilians will headline the future El-Clasico matches.

Athletico Paranaense consider Roque to be one of their most important players, and this was evident when they prevented him from playing in the U-20 World Cup.

The Brazilian side will miss the youngster during his spell out injured and would hope he returns to full fitness as soon as possible.