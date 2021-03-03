Barcelona captain Lionel Messi 'looking for a house in France' as transfer to PSG edges closer - Reports 

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is reportedly looking for a house in the French capital ahead of a proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to a report by Spanish website Ok Diario, the 33-year-old is looking for a house in France, with director Eduardo Inda stating:

''Messi is probing the real estate market, and it is not exactly that of Barcelona.

“He is probing, looking at flats and houses in Paris.

He also went further to reveal that Lionel Messi has just a 10% chance of remaining with Barcelona. The Argentina international has less than three months left in his current deal with the Blaugrana and is expected to find a new club next summer.

With a transfer fee out of the way, the prospect of signing Lionel Messi has become much more viable and several clubs across the continent have been linked with his services.

🆗📋 The squad for the trip to Bordeaux! #FCGBPSG — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 3, 2021

PSG are reportedly at the front of the queue and if this latest report of house hunting is to be believed, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner might well be lining up with his friend Neymar from next season.

This will transform the Parisians into an even scarier prospect and will increase their chances of winning a long-sought-after UEFA Champions League crown.

What are the chances of Lionel Messi joining PSG from Barcelona?

Advertisement

Messi will be out of contract in May

Unless there is a dramatic change in circumstances, Lionel Messi will bring his 20-year association with Barcelona to an end this summer.

The Catalans are currently in crisis both on and off the field and are in line to potentially end the campaign trophyless for a second consecutive season, while financial bankruptcy is also a genuine possibility.

Messi's huge salary is a definite snag in these COVID times, but if there is any club that can afford to pay him, it is undoubtedly PSG.

Advertisement

Whether the club can afford to have three megastars on their wage bill at the same time remains to be seen but the absence of a transfer fee makes Lionel Messi's transfer relatively more straightforward.

The prospect of lining up once again with Neymar also increases the appeal of the French capital, with Lionel Messi having requested Barcelona to re-sign the Brazilian in the past to no avail.

Regardless of what the future holds, Messi is still an elite performer capable of deciding games on his own. Whether he continues to do so at Barcelona or elsewhere remains to be seen.